Here’s what Kelly Ripa used to get from Mark Consuelos for Christmas: ‘He had the best of intentions’

A new year brought new confessions to LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa was honest during a pre-recorded morning conversation with her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos.

Their banter has gotten rave reviews from viewers who adore the married couple working together.

With the new year here, the couple addressed viewers and the audience with New Year greetings (despite being a pre-recorded episode), leading to Mark discussing how he worked at a health club years ago.

From there, Kelly began teasing him about selling memberships. That became a revelation about what Mark used to get her for Christmas every year when the two married in the 90s.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Kelly cut her hubby a little slack, revealing he had the “best of intentions” when gifting her the same thing each year.

Kelly Ripa reveals Mark Consuelos gave her this gift every year

Jumping from Mark Consuelos working at a health club and selling memberships each new year, Kelly Ripa revealed what he used to gift every year Christmas several years ago.

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark host said, “I feel like early in our relationship, every year for Christmas, you purchased me a gym membership. And every year, I didn’t use it, and then Christmas would come, and you would get me a gym membership!”

She joked when she confided in a friend who hinted that her husband may be trying to tell her something. Then, it dawned on Kelly that Mark may actually be hinting at an issue, though he denied it on LIVE, saying, “No, it’s a way of life.”

Kelly admitted she was thankful for the push, and working out has become part of her everyday life. The busy morning TV host works out seven days a week, juggling everything she has to do with work and her three children.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos spent holidays at the beach

Ahead of their holiday break on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos taped a few shows with two of their three children.

Michael and Lola Consuelos hung out with their parents for a cookie segment on LIVE and then returned for their holiday show at the end of the same week.

Joaquin Consuelos wasn’t there with his family as he was still at school in Michigan, where he goes to college. However, the family was reunited for a beach vacation over Christmas break.

Some of their holiday moments were shared on social media, and it seems the couple is still enjoying some time off.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekday mornings on ABC.