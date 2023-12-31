Kelly Ripa fans call her out for looking ‘filtered’ in newest release

This is the end of the year, and Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have released a 2023 recap video.

Fans love looking at all the events that Kelly and Mark have attended during the year and remembering how much fun they had at them.

This video even has photos of their children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, included in the mix. It is always a treat to see them.

Kelly’s podcast, Let’s Talk off Camera, is featured in the montage, as well as Live’s Halloween show and the popular new I Stumped Mark segment of the show.

The opening shot of the recap is a photo of Kelly and Mark using the popular Glambot camera. This high-quality camera is attached to a robot arm and takes a startling picture.

Fans watched the video recap, and a few were not happy and posted messages on Kelly’s Instagram post, giving their reasons why.

Kelly captioned the video, “Well, that was fun.”

Kelly’s fans feel that she looks ‘filtered’ in these photos

Kelly’s fans are not afraid to tell her exactly what they think about her appearance in her photos.

One fan mentioned that Kelly looked “filtered” or used “AI.” Another fan made a biting remark and said Kelly looked “like a wax statue” in some photos.

Another fan questioned if they would still post photos if “filters and photoshop didn’t exist?”

Kelly would look filtered in the first photo because the E! Glambot takes it. The process of the image was filmed and posted on the Glambot official YouTube channel.

Kelly announced ‘This is it’ recently on Live is a reminder she is thinking of retiring soon

Kelly has been speaking about retiring often this year. On the last show of 2023, she agreed with Mark that “this is it” after he announced it was the year’s final show.

Kelly and Mark are now empty-nesters and are looking at what is to come at this time ahead of them. With Kelly being sick several times this season, causing her to miss the show, she has to be thinking of when is the right time to quit the show.

Kelly admitted to Chelsea Handler on the podcast that she realizes she’s a morning person and does not want to get up early.

The new year, 2024, may be when she finally announces when her time as host of Live with Kelly and Mark will end.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.