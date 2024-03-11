Here’s what Kelly Ripa calls ‘the twist America needs’ on LIVE

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos moved their show, Live with Kelly and Mark, to California for their annual After Oscar show, which always proves to be a huge hit.

This year, they tagged The Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer to interview celebrities before the Academy Awards and appear on the show live.

Kelly and Mark may have needed some help to carry off this show since they have had a busy few weeks without a break, traveling from Las Vegas to London to Los Angeles.

Jesse Palmer is familiar with LIVE because he’s been on the show so often, and he is the perfect choice as an additional host for the show filmed live at The Dolby Theatre.

Kelly and Mark have been preparing for this show all week by filming bits from iconic films and commercials to excite viewers.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Something that Mark and Jesse joked about during the Oscars Red Carpet interviews has Kelly making a bold declaration.

Kelly loved this bit that Mark and Jesse did during the Oscars

Jesse Palmer was The Bachelor in 2004 and is now the host, so he is familiar with giving people roses since that is featured prominently on the show.

He had a rose from The Bachelor with him and joked around with a few celebrities like Kate McKinnon, offering them roses as he interviewed them for LIVE.

But then Mark switched things up with Jesse, causing Kelly to laugh at the idea. Instead of Jesse asking, “Will you accept this rose?” the tables were turned on him.

In what Jesse called “The twist of the Oscar’s 2024”, Mark Consuelos offered him a rose in between interviewing celebrities.

Kelly loved the idea and said, “That’s the twist America needs!”

Kelly and Mark love The Bachelor franchise and have the stars on LIVE often. They have even featured Jesse Palmer and The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, in skits for Halloween.

‘Mom and dad’ arrive at the Oscars

Kelly and Mark got all glammed up for the Oscars and shared tons of photos on Instagram of them getting ready before the show.

Kelly then shared the finished product on Instagram with the cutest caption, “Mom and dad storming the red carpet.”

Kelly and Mark have been in the industry for decades and know absolutely everyone, so calling them ‘Mom and dad” is not out of the norm at all.

Kelly and Mark certainly cleaned up nicely and looked wonderful in all their looks for the Oscars and the Oscar After Show.

Live with Kelly & Mark airs weekdays at 9/8c on ABC.