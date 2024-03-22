Here’s how Mark Consuelos injured himself during a LIVE cooking segment

The Live with Kelly and Mark cooking segments usually contain good food, laughs, and a recipe without any blood being involved.

Everyone loves watching Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos learn new tricks in the kitchen, and this segment with Chef Eric Ripert promised to be a good one.

This cooking segment with Chef Eric Ripert should have included a warning stating, “Do not do this at home” or something similar after what happened to Mark.

The renowned chef came to teach Kelly and Mark how to make sauces, something Kelly said that Mark was eager to learn.

LIVE airs cooking segments often with Kelly and Mark alongside the rare times their children get to join in as they do at Christmas.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mark wanted to learn how to make sauces with Eric this time, but things went wrong as he picked up a knife.

Kelly gushed over Mark’s ‘excellent knife skills’ a bit too early

During the segment, Eric wanted Kelly to cut an onion carefully, but she thought Mark might be better since she was worried she’d cut herself.

Eric skillfully demonstrated how to slice safely, sharing with Kelly and Mark that it is an easy task if you take care.

Kelly said that Mark has “excellent knife skills” as Mark pleaded with Eric, “Let me try Chef.”

“Don’t cut yourself, please, because Gelman is looking at me,” Eric said to Mark, mentioning Michael Gelman, the executive producer of LIVE.

Immediately after Eric had warned Mark, the deed was done. Mark pulled his hand back as he cut himself, and Kelly had to ask, “Are you bleeding?”

Mark quipped that he left some nails in the dish.

A Live with Kelly and Mark representative told Entertainment Weekly that Mark “is doing well following the accident and suffered no serious injury.”

Mark shared that he is going to ‘keep talking about sports’

It is no secret that Mark loves his sports, even jetting to Italy to see his soccer team, Campobasso, any weekend he has free.

He was recently on a podcast called The Cooligans. It is run by Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco, two men obsessed with soccer.

He shared how well his team is doing and revealed how delighted he is that more men are tuning in to Live with Kelly and Mark. So many are watching for the sports talk that the demographic is changing, revealed Mark.

When he started as co-host, he told the powers in charge, “I’m going to bring sports in,” and that being yourself on the show is essential.

Mark has shown that he is comfortable in the seat next to Kelly and will not be leaving anytime soon.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.