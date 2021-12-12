Hellbound Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Hellbound on Netflix. Pic credit: Netflix

Hellbound was the latest Netflix supernatural hit series, this one from South Korea.

The series was six episodes and told the story of smoky beings appearing and passing down a death sentence on people. Soon, creatures show up and kill them.

This leads to the formation of a new religion that claims the creatures are sent by God to punish sinners to kill them and send them straight to Hell. These are what is known as the Hellbound.

This group grows in power and soon takes control of society.

However, when a newborn baby is sentenced to death, it turns everything on its head. The season ended with a massive cliffhanger, one scene that could change everything.

Here is everything we know so far about Hellbound Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Hellbound Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Hellbound?

At the moment, there is no word on whether or not Hellbound will get a second season.

However, with the cliffhanger that ended Season 1, there is every reason to expect that Netflix will bring it back for more.

It all depends on the viewing numbers nad Netflix normally takes a month to determine if a show is worth renewing.

We will update this article when Netflix makes the Hellbound renewal status known.

Release date latest: When does Hellbound Season 2 come out?

Since there is no official renewal for Hellbound, there is no return date.

However, if Netflix does renew the series, expect it to remain the same length, which in this case is six episodes. At that length, there is a good chance that Hellbound Season 2 could arrive at the end of 2022.

We will update this article when and if a release date for Hellbound Season 2 is announced.

Hellbound Season 2 cast updates

A lot of people died in the first season of Hellbound.

However, Kim Hyun-Joo’s (Min Hye-jin) and Yang Ik-june (Detective Jin Kyeong-hoon) survived and should be back for Hellbound Season 2.

Kim Shin-rok should also be back as Park Jeong-ja. While she died early on in a televised execution, she returned in a twist at the end of the first season and she should play a very important role in Season 2.

This also means that others who died at the might of the creatures could also return in Season 2, unless there is a reason that Park Jeong-ja was the only one to resurrect.

When and if Netflix renews the series, more cast members could be announced, and we will update this article with any information about future cast signings for Hellbound.

Hellbound Season 2 spoilers

Through six episodes, showrunner Yeon Sang-ho told the story of a world changed by supernatural events.

In Hellbound, smoky spirits identified as angels appear to people and tell them when they will die and be condemned to hell. These people – the sinners, the Hellbound – are killed by three gorilla-like creatures who burn their bodies.

A new religion rose called the New Truth Society. They claim God is punishing humans for not following his Word. When more and more people are killed, the group gains control of the world.

By the time the sixth episode aired, there were even more questions that a second season (and maybe more) needs to answer.

The season saw the entire idea of the religion saying it was God’s will called into question when an angel visited a newborn baby and passed down a death sentence.

This ended the season with the fact that the New Truth religion didn’t actually know what was happening and just used the deaths to gain power. It also never revealed what the creatures were and why they were killing people.

At the end of the season finale, the baby was still alive. His parents got in between the creatures and the baby and died in his place.

While the attempted execution of the baby was filmed on phones and sent online around the world, the New Truth Society could twist it that the parents were the Hellbound all along, and this is the twist that could arrive in Season 2.

However, there was one last twist.

At the end, Park Jung-ja’s remains were encased in a glass box for tourists. She was killed in a televised public execution for the world to see, helping the New Truth rise to power.

However, the remains begin to move and then the glass breaks and Park Jung-ja was back, looking the same as she was on the day she was killed.

Netflix has yet to announce when Hellbound Season 2 will premiere.