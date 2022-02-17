HBO gives an update on potential new True Blood Reboot

Anna Paquin as Sookie Stackhouse and Stephen Moyer as Bill Compton, as seen in Season 1 of True Blood. Pic credit: HBO

True Blood originally premiered on HBO in 2008 and went on to run for seven seasons. Now, HBO plans to bring the vampire series back for a reboot.

Viewers were obsessed with Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a human with a touch of fairy, and the supernatural creatures that lived around her in Bon Temps. Most notable were the vampires and you were either Team Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgard) or Team Bill (Stephen Moyer).

Some say it is far too early for a True Blood reboot, but it seems that HBO is planning to bring back the popular series for a reboot.

True Blood reboot is in development

Back in December 2020, news of a True Blood reboot started circulating. At the time, HBO didn’t officially comment on the rumors, but it seemed likely that the viewers would soon get another look at the world of Bon Temps, according to Variety.

The outlet stated they had confirmed via confidential sources that the reboot was going ahead with HBO. They also attached Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien to the project as writers and True Blood’s original showrunner, Alan Ball, to executive produce the new series.

However, Alan Ball later told Daily News that he had no interest in revisiting vampires.

“I know there’s been some talk of doing a True Blood reboot,” Ball said. “That I said, ‘Fine, go with God,’ but I’ve been there, done that. I don’t ever need to do anything about vampires ever again for the rest of my life.”

Later, in February 2021, HBO’s Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, finally confirmed that the True Blood reboot was in development.

“There’s no green light imminent on that,” Bloys said at the time.

“I wouldn’t say it’s as far along as, say, the Game of Thrones [spinoff House of Dragon]. We definitely have a writer working on an idea for sure, but I think that it’s fair to say it’s not quite as far along as people think. It’s [not] coming on the air next year. It’s a long way away from that.”

True Blood key artwork. Pic credit: HBO

HBO boss reveals details of True Blood reboot

Now, Casey Bloys has given another update on the True Blood reboot when TV Line asked if the project was a reboot, sequel, or prequel.

It is scant with details and, once again, borders on the possibility that nothing is set in stone yet. However, it is all we have so far regarding the potential new series.

“There’s been multiple versions of it. I don’t know that we’ve landed on the one. I don’t want to give you the impression that it’s anything close to [getting a green light,]” Bloys revealed.

This means that fans of the original series still have a long wait ahead of them before they can be bitten by True Blood all over again.

The original True Blood series is currently available to watch on HBO.