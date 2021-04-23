Hallmark’s Jocelyn Hudon warms up to romance in Baby, It’s Cold Inside

Jocelyn Hudon. Pic Credit: Crown Media United States/ Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

When Hope Calls star Jocelyn Hudon is going contemporary for her new, original movie Baby, It’s Cold Inside, opposite Steve Lund (Blue Mountain State), premiering Saturday, May 8, on Hallmark Channel.

Trading in her long skirts, horse travel, and rugged lifestyle behind, she portrays a top-level travel agent Hanna, (Hudon), who her company asks to forgo her family holiday cruise and travel to the Ice Hotel to research it as a vacation destination. Hanna convinces her best friend Phoebe (Kathryn Kohut), who is sad about a recent breakup, to join her.

When they arrive at the hotel, Hanna is dazzled with its icy wonder and meets Ben (Lund), the designer and co-owner. Hanna and Phoebe enjoy all the luxuries the Ice Hotel offers, from the outdoor spa to snowshoeing.

When Phoebe begins to reconnect with her ex, Hanna starts to spend more time with Ben. Meanwhile, a hotel reviewer has also checked in so Hanna and Ben team up to make sure he has a memorable stay.

Along the way, Hanna feels herself falling for Ben. When Ben offers Hanna an opportunity she always wished for, will Hannah’s doubts and insecurities take hold…or will she find the confidence to make her dreams come true?

Leading lady in When Hope Calls got her start in Canadian ballet school

Hudon, a Canadian actress trained at the National Ballet School of Canada, has made a major impression portraying Grace Bennett on Hallmark’s When Hope Calls, a spinoff of When Calls the Heart.

When Hope Calls is about Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and her warm and optimistic sister Grace (Hudon), who in the 1900s open an orphanage in a northwestern town, which is on the cusp of change.

The close-knit sisters strive to find happiness and romance while meeting the challenges of taking care of the children in their care. Grace and her sister had been separated and have come together to build a community built with love family and inspired by hope.

Jocelyn Hudon worked with Adam Sandler and Peter Dinklage in Pixels

Hudon is best known for her memorable role of Abby on Guillermo Del Torro’s FX original series, The Strain, and has also made a major impact as a recurring character alongside Cam Gigandet on Ice and Jake Manley in the Netflix series, The Order. Her feature movies include Adam Sandler and Peter Dinklage’s Pixels and Val Kilmer, and Chace Crawford’s Riptide.

Lund, also a Canadian actor, is best known for his roles as Jake in Schitt’s Creek and Nick Sorrentino in Bitten.

Baby, It’s Cold Inside, premiers on Saturday, May 8 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel.

