Hallmark’s Cindy Busby cooks up a recipe for romance in ‘Hearts Down Under’

Tim Ross and Cindy Busby. Pic Credit: ©2021 Crown Media/Courtesy of Koan Inc.

The Hallmark Channel has announced that leading lady Cindy Busby, best known for her roles in Chasing Waterfalls, Love in the Forecast, and the adorable puppy-filled movie, Unleashing Mr. Darcy, is premiering in Hearts Down Under.

Her latest movie from the Hallmark Channel, served up with Tim Ross (Harrow and Wonderland), was filmed on location in Australia. The movie also stars Naomi Sequeira, (Pearl in Paradise).

From a busy New York restaurant to a quaint Australian cafe

Busby plays Caroline, a busy New York restaurant owner who has her hands full with her own business when she receives word that her beloved aunt has left her a café in the small town of Lemon Myrtle Cove in Australia.

She is touched by the gesture, but it seems like the last thing she has time for on her already very full plate. She decides that heading to Australia seems like the perfect opportunity to clear her head, but what Caroline soon discovers is a bustling cafe with less than impressive food that is in dire need of repair.

Caroline makes a point of sharing this with one of the locals Simon (Ross) not realizing he is the café’s chef. Soon, Caroline decides to fix up the café and sell it only to discover that Simon is the only available contractor for miles, further adding to the complications.

Although the two clearly do not start off on the right foot, Simon agrees to help Caroline with the project, and in the process, seeing the lush tropical area from his eyes, she begins to fall in love with the place…and with him.

Cynthia Busby says fans love Hallmark for the same ‘reason we all love fairy tales’

Busby, one of the many of Hallmark’s leading ladies, has made 12 movies for the heart-felt channel, in addition to her appearances on Cedar Cove and When Calls the Heart, and says she adores working on Hallmark projects and appreciates her devoted fans.

“The reason we love Hallmark movies is the same reason we all love fairy tales; because they make us feel good. The key ingredient that they share is watching women play the lead in their own stories, and cheering them on as they following their hearts,” she explains. “Hallmark is a way to disconnect from the world, which can be a bit of a crazy place, and everything about it feels so good. Hallmark is a gift!”

Hearts Down Under premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 24, at 9 p.m. ET.