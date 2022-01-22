Hallmark’s Cindy Busby shares how she stopped searching and found ‘the one’

Cindy Busby in the Hallmark Channel movie Chasing Waterfalls. Pic credit: Crown Media

Cindy Busby knows a few things about romance. Over the years, the Canadian actress has appeared in more than 20 romantic comedy movies, many of them for Hallmark Channel.

But during a recent interview on the podcast Rave It Up, she shared how she took the long way around when it came to finding “the one” in real life.

“I went through a lot of trial and error to get here,” she said.

The actress announced via Instagram in December 2020 that she had married producer Chris Boyd.

“Grateful for all the experiences that came before so that I could find my way home to you!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I love you always @cboydcboyd.”

During her recent interview, Busby talked about how everything changed when she stopped focusing on finding love and instead focused on loving herself.

“The moment I started focusing on loving me…the perfect person came into my life,” she said.

Cindy Busby: The queen of Rom-Coms

Busby had a busy 2021. In March, her movie Chasing Waterfalls, which she starred in with Christopher Russell, was released on Hallmark Channel. In December, she had back-to-back premieres, with Toying With the Holidays debuting on Lifetime on December 18 and Joy for Christmas debuting on GAC Family on December 19.

The actress hasn’t said whether she plans on making more movies for GAC Family, the new network started by Crown Media’s former CEO Bill Abbott. The channel released 12 new films during its first four months on the air and has already released one in 2022. Hallmark stars including Trevor Donovan, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley have signed exclusive contracts to make movies for the network over the next two years.

Love in Busby’s real life

Busby’s introduction to her husband was straight out of a Rom-Com. The actress said she went out with a group of friends one night, interested only in catching up and having a good time.

But at the end of the evening, a handsome stranger approached her and asked for her phone number. Surprised, she rattled off the numbers and then left with her friends. They had just climbed into the car when he knocked on the window. He had copied the number down wrong and wanted to make sure he got the right one.

She texted him, and they started dating. It didn’t take long for her to realize that he could the one.

“After a few dates, I was like, ‘Houston, we have a problem,'” she said.

A friend told her to relax.

“She was like, ‘Just enjoy these moments. You don’t need to figure it all out right away,'” she said.