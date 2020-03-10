Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington pregnant: Will the ABC show make Jo pregnant too?

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is pregnant with her second child. The actress shared her exciting news on Instagram in the most adorable post.

News of Camilla’s pregnancy has Grey’s Anatomy fans wondering if the ABC show will also make Joe Karev pregnant too. It would be quite a shocking twist considering Joe’s husband, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), just left her to be with his other great love Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and their two children.

Camilla is expecting baby No. 2

The brunette beauty shared a photo of herself at Disneyland with Cinderella touching Camilla’s growing bump.

“Okay so. Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of ‘hiding’ that I am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness,” she said in part of her lengthy captain.

Camilla married her long-time love, Matthew Alan, last summer, nearly two years after they welcome their first child, daughter Hayden.

The actress is very protective of her little family. She values their privacy. Camilla never shares Hayden’s face on social media. One of the only pictures of her with Matthew is from their wedding day.

The brunette beauty did not reveal if she knew the gender of her second baby or when the little one was due.

Will Grey’s Anatomy write in Camilla’s pregnancy?

The timing of Camilla’s pregnancy news comes hot on the heels of Grey’s Anatomy fans learning what happened to Alex Karev. Justin announced his shocking departure from the show in January. It was also revealed he had filmed his final scenes as Alex.

Sadly for fans, it is unlikely Jo will end up pregnant too. For one thing, based on Camilla’s announcement picture, she is well into her pregnancy. Jo would have to have known she was pregnant by now for it to make sense, especially since Alex has been gone for a couple of months.

There is another good reason why Grey’s likely won’t make Jo pregnant. Alex left to be with the two kids he didn’t know he had with Izzie. It would be ridiculous for the show to have Jo end up pregnant and keep the baby a secret too.

When Camilla was pregnant with Hayden, the show hid her growing bump with extra-large lab coats, tables, and bags. Sometimes Jo was only shown from the chest up.

The ABC show is winding down filming of Season 16. Depending on when Camilla is due, there may be no need to even to hide the pregnancy. She could end up giving birth over the hiatus.

Camilla Luddington is pregnant, but Grey’s Anatomy fans shouldn’t expect her character, Jo Karev, to suddenly be knocked up with Alex Karev’s baby. It would be shocking if the show went that route, but Grey’s has had some ironic things happen over the years.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.