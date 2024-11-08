Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Does Midori Francis’ Mika die?

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal what happens to Midori Francis’ Mika Yasuda.

The November 7 episode of Grey’s Anatomy (Night Moves) ended on a huge cliffhanger, leaving many fans worried.

Mika Yasuda is a surgical intern at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. She began her hospital internship the day after a tornado hit Seattle.

Actress Midori Francis joined Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Mika Yasuda in Season 19, following a stint on The Sex Lives of College Girls (as Alicia).

Near the end of the November 7 Grey’s Anatomy episode, Chloe (Mika’s sister) woke up from her hospital bed, and the sisters decided to head home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mika was coming off a double shift, but noted that she “had a pretty good night” before saying, “Let’s go home.”

The writers and producers intentionally set up viewers with some upbeat music in the final segments of the episode, but then the scene shifted to an exhausted Mika while she was driving.

As Chloe talked about stopping for donuts, she looked over from the passenger seat to see Mika had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Chloe yelled “Wake up” — so did narrator Ellen Pompeo. Mika opened her eyes right before she crashed the vehicle.

Below is the promo ABC is running for the November 14 Grey’s Anatomy episode. It led to many fans asking if Mika would die.

Does Mika die on Grey’s Anatomy?

Midori Francis has left Grey’s Anatomy. The actress won’t finish her third season on the hit ABC show, and the character has been written out.

When she appears on the November 14 episode, it is likely the final time her character (Mika) will be seen on the show.

This all points to Mika dying, despite the efforts of her co-workers and friends trying to save her life. But maybe Mika’s coding in the promo above is just a red herring to draw in viewers.

Whether or not Mika dies on Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, Episode 7, the character has run its course.

It has become a common theme for Grey’s Anatomy characters to die during car accidents. It happened to George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) when he got hit by a bus saving a woman, and it happened to Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) as he was trying to turn on a busy road.

Make sure to tune in on November 14 for the dramatic episode.

Midori Francis ended her time on the Grey’s Anatomy cast

It was reported during the Grey’s Anatomy hiatus that actress Midori Francis was leaving the show. So the writers had plenty of time to prepare these storylines. Still, it will be shocking if her character dies, especially for Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane).

Previous episodes of Grey’s Anatomy are streaming on Hulu. That includes Season 21 content.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 10/9c on ABC.