Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 5 preview: Fight the Power explodes on ABC

Grey’s Anatomy continues to show the COVID-19 fallout at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the upcoming episode.

During the promo for the hit ABC show’s fifth episode called, Fight the Power, a very sick looking Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) arrives at the emergency room on a stretcher.

The neurosurgeon had tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantined at home.

However, he was asymptomatic and demanded to be tested again. When that outcome also proved positive, the cantankerous doctor began his decline.

Teddy (Kim Raver) lets it be known that she is there for her former lover, while Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) show they care about Koracick. He saved her life and he also saved Jackson’s mother’s life.

So will the often insufferable snob go on living? Or, will Koracick die?

It’s looking like the latter will be his fate, although there is certainly room for a remarkable recovery.

The same goes for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), who was also stricken by the coronavirus.

She had barely been hanging on after being accepted for a COVID-19 clinical trial. However, in the promo, things appear to be miraculously looking up.

This is not such a surprise since Meredith is the central character in Grey’s Anatomy.

Therefore, killing her off seems like an unlikely situation.

Then there is Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

She is understandably distraught when her mother is also been brought into the ER on a stretcher.

Grey’s Anatomy synopsis for Season 17’s Fight the Power

ABC’s official synopsis for Grey’s Anatomy, Season 17, Episode 5 is as follows:

“Bailey panics as she hears there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases, knowing she has loved ones in an assisted living facility. Meanwhile, Jackson and Richard team up against Catherine to teach her a lesson, and Teddy continues to try to mend her frayed relationships. After an intense surgery, Jo is uncertain about her future.”

Who will come back from the dead on Grey’s Anatomy?

On Thursday night, another COVID-driven dream sequence will likely happen given previous appearances by Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and George (T.R. Knight).

But who will be next?

ABC and the other powers-that-be continue to be tight-lipped about this aspect of Season 17.

For what else happens in Episode 5, stay tuned.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.