Grey’s Anatomy return date revealed for Season 18 episodes

Chandra Wilson is back as Dr. Miranda Bailey for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Pic credit: ABC

The Grey’s Anatomy return date has been revealed by ABC for Season 18. This is great news, and fans can now mark down that date on calendars for the fall of 2021.

It was pretty recently that ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for Season 18. There were a lot of questions surrounding the show, including whether or not Meredith Grey was even going to survive Season 17.

Meredith survived, some of the key stars signed new contracts, and ABC decided that the show was worth bringing back for some new episodes.

Now, finally, we know when Season 18, Episode 1 is going to debut.

When is Grey’s Anatomy start date for Season 18?

The next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy will air on Thursday, September 30 on ABC. According to the network, the show is also returning to the 9/8c time slot each week.

“My heart rate is increasing because #GreysAnatomy returns on September 30 at 9|8c on ABC! 💙,” reads the caption to a new photo of the Seattle skyline that was shared on Instagram.

The Instagram account for Grey’s Anatomy then hinted that production has already begun on Season 18, with a photo from the set that shows Camilla Luddington (she plays Jo Wilson) filming a scene.

Now that we know when the Grey’s Anatomy season premiere is going to take place, we can start thinking about where the show is going to go with the new season. Meredith took on a new role at the hospital after she overcame being sick for most of Season 17. She might continue embracing a new road when the show returns.

Grey’s Anatomy cast questions

There were some key Grey’s Anatomy cast members who left the show during Season 17. They may need to be replaced on the show unless the plan is to promote from within or to widen the storylines of some other characters. The direction of the show in Season 18 has not yet been revealed, so we will pay close attention to any news coming from the set.

Fans took it hard when Grey’s Anatomy killed off DeLuca in Season 17. And it was even more shocking when the news came out that Jesse Williams was leaving the show. But Dr. Jackson Avery didn’t leave the show alone, and we aren’t just talking about April Kepner. Jackson took another doctor with him to Boston.

Since there is still a lot of time until the Grey’s Anatomy season premiere this fall, fans have plenty of time to go back and re-watch the episodes from Season 17.

