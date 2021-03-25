Grey’s Anatomy new episode promo, synopsis for In My Life

Kim Raver’s character of Teddy has been through a lot on Grey’s Anatomy. Pic credit: ABC

It’s been an emotional season of Grey’s Anatomy, and that will continue on Thursday night. And if you thought that Meredith spending time on the beach was an interesting way to deal with a character’s sickness, get ready for what appears to be a very trippy episode of the show.

For the new episode called In My Life, viewers are going to see what Teddy is going through in her mind. And it isn’t pretty. The promo for the new episode makes it look like her life is also at risk, which gets even more dramatic when Owen compares her condition to soldiers he has seen go through traumas.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 9 will debut for the first time on Thursday, March 25. It will air at 9/8c on ABC and follow a new episode of Station 19. This one looks like it will focus a lot on Teddy, but we also expect to get an update on Meredith’s condition.

DeLuca just died on Grey’s Anatomy and it has had a huge impact on the rest of the people at Grey Sloan Memorial. A lot of grieving took place during the last episode and it looks like that will be continuing on this one as well.

Grey’s Anatomy In My Life synopsis

ABC released a full synopsis for Season 17, Episode 9 and it reads as follows:

“After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy Struggles to cope and it triggers memories from her past; Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy.”

Grey’s Anatomy TV promo for In My Life

Below is the promo that is currently airing on ABC for this new episode of the show:

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18?

As of the publishing of this article, there has been no news from ABC about the future of Grey’s Anatomy. This leaves questions about whether or not a Season 18 is going to take place.

The showrunner is approaching this Grey’s Anatomy season finale as though it could be the last episode of the series, but she also noted that they are still working on possibly bringing the show back for fall 2021.

It’s also worrisome that actress Ellen Pompeo (she plays Meredith Grey) needs a new contract if she is coming back for more episodes. It could mean that she is ready to close the door on this character and go on to work on other projects.

Buckle up for the next few episodes of the show, because there are some surprises coming. One of those surprises is a cast member returning from the past.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.