Grace Beedie plays Kayla in Netflix’s Zero Chill — Is she on Instagram?

Zero Chill has skated its way onto Netflix’s top trending in the U.S. list, since its recent premiere. Fans are finding themselves ogling the teen brother character, hockey star “Mac” MacBentley (Dakota Benjamin Taylor), and are mesmerized by the way he and his twin sister are able to dominate the ice rink.

This new series follows the MacBentley family as they are uprooted from their lives and moved to England after Mac wins a scholarship to study at the renowned Hammarstrom Ice Hockey Academy. His twin sister Kayla also enjoys being on the ice, although her passion lies in figure skating.

While the two are close to one another, conflicts spark as Kayla begins feeling resentful that she had to leave her past life behind while the family follows her brother and his journey to fulfilling his dreams.

Playing the optimistic and passionate Kayla is actor Grace Beedie.

Who is Grace Beedie?

20-year-old actor Grace Beedie has made her big break in Zero Chill. It is her first lead role and her Netflix debut. Prior to playing Kayla, she starred in one episode of the television series Motherland: Fort Salem and the Hallmark television movie Five Star Christmas.

Much like her character, the Canadian actor is a fan of figure skating. Beedie has expressed, “I’ve skated my whole life and I totally related to expressing yourself through creativity and skating.” She dates her love for the sport back to 2010 when she was able to attend the Winter Olympics alongside her mother.

Beedie was previously studying psychology at the University of Southern California before leaving to star in Zero Chill. She has said that she’d be interested in returning to complete her degree and that she valued her education.

Is she on social media?

Grace Beedie is active on Twitter and Instagram. She has posted tons about her role in Zero Chill, sharing behind-the-scenes content. Neither of the accounts are verified. She currently has 255 followers on Twitter and 14.4K followers on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, she shared a video from the set, where they surprised her with a birthday cake, on the ice. She wrote, “a little bts [behind the scenes] from my birthday last year with my lovely @zerochillnetflix family.”

The actor also uses her Instagram account to share her travels and her photography, taken with a 35 mm camera lens.

Season 1 of Zero Chill premiered on March 15 and consists of ten 30-minute episodes. Included in the cast is Jade Ma (Black Widow), Doug Rao (Dark Heart) and Sarah Jane Potts (Kinky Boots).

Zero Chill is currently streaming on Netflix.