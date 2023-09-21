GMA: Amy Robach’s daughter shares cryptic message about ‘fame and integrity’

Amy Robach‘s daughter Ava is making headlines after sharing a cryptic quote on her Instagram page.

Amy was fired from Good Morning America in December after her affair with her co-host, TJ Holmes, was made public, and it looks like Ava might have something to say about her mom’s career.

Or, perhaps Ava was thinking aloud when she shared the cryptic post to her Instagram Stories.

The post has since expired, but reportedly, the quote began with, “Fame or integrity: Which is more important?”

“Money or happiness: which is more valuable? Success or failure: which is more destructive?”

The quote continued, “If you look to others for fulfillment, you will never truly be fulfilled. If your happiness depends on money, you will never be happy with yourself.”

“Be content with what you have; rejoice in the way things are. When you realize there is nothing lacking, the whole world belongs to you.”

Whether the quote is a pointed message is unclear, as is the original author of the quote. However, the message was certainly received by viewers.

Ava shares a throwback to her parents’ wedding

Not only did Ava share this cryptic quote recently, but last week, she shared a picture from her parents’ wedding on her Instagram Stories.

The photo showed Amy and her ex, Tom McIntosh, on their wedding day in 1996.

They enjoyed 12 years of marriage before they split in 2008, having welcomed Ava in 2002 and her sister Annie in 2006.

In the photo, Amy was wearing her white wedding dress with mesh sleeves, a bow on the chest, and a matching headband.

Tom wore a black suit as he cut the wedding cake covered in decorative icing and bright pink flower arrangements.

As with the cryptic quote, it’s unclear why Ava decided to share that photo when she did, but things seem to be going well between her and her mom, Amy.

Amy Robach is on good terms with her daughter Ava

Ava seems to be on good terms with her mom based on a selfie of the two she shared earlier this month.

The post seems to have been removed, so perhaps the relationship isn’t as happy as it appeared, or maybe she was cleaning up her page a bit.

In either case, it doesn’t appear that Ava has any ill will toward her mom despite recent events, and the two seem happy in their selfie where they are all smiles.