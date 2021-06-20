Girls5eva Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Paula Pell as Gloria, Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Busy Philipps as Summer in Girls5eva. Pic credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Girls5eva was a surprise comedy hit series for the new Peacock streaming service.

The service, owned by NBCUniversal, has only been around for a year but it has a hit on its hands with this story about a former girl group who gets another chance at fame 30 years later.

The first season ended with a cliffhanger that hinted that the fifth member of the group, who died years before, might have faked her own death.

The good news is that Peacock is bringing Girls5eva back for a second season.

Here is everything we know so far about Girls5eva Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Girls5eva?

Girls5eva turned out to be a massive hit for the new Peacock streaming service. Its parent company, NBCUniversal, picked up the series for a second season on June 14, 2021.

Tina Fey serves as the show’s executive producer while Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the creator/showrunner.

“We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming.

“It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast.”

“We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

Release date latest: When does Girls5eva Season 2 come out?

Peacock only launched one year ago, but it has built up 42 million subscribers as of March.

Part of that is due to Peacock becoming the official streaming source of WWE Entertainment and part is from exclusively hosting hit sitcoms like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

However, as a new service, there is no telling when the renewed shows will return for more seasons.

Right now, the Saved by the Bell reboot was the most successful original, although Girls5eva has held its own.

The best guess would be that Girls5eva Season 2 will hit in 2022. Season 1 dropped on May 6, 2021, over a year after Tina Fey announced it.

We will update this article when the official Girls5eva release date is confirmed.

Girls5eva Season 2 cast updates

The main cast members should all return for Girls5eva Season 2.

This includes the bandmates, played by Sara Bareilles (Dawn), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Wickie), Paula Pell (Gloria), and Busy Philipps (Summer).

“I’m glad I get to be a part of a show about a one-hit-wonder, at the time in my life where I no longer think that’s a bad thing to have happened to somebody,” Goldsberry said.

“When you get past a certain age, you’re like, ‘If I could only get one hit, Lord, please!’ Just one before it’s over — just one. And I just feel I’m at that stage in my life.”

There is also a good chance that Ashley Park will return as fifth member, Ashley. This would be in flashbacks, but as the Season 1 twist showed, she could still be alive as it hinted she faked her own death.

Other possible returning cast members include Jeremiah Craft (Lil Stinker), Daniel Breaker (Scott), Jonathan Hadary (Larry), and Andrew Rannells (Kev).

Girls5eva Season 2 spoilers

Girls5eva depicts a former girl group reuniting after 30 years.

The first season of Girls5eva begins when a famous rapper samples the girl group’s hit song Famous 5eva.

By this time, all the women are in different stages in their lives.

Dawn (Sara Bareilles) is focusing on motherhood. Summer (Busy Philipps) is trying to appear as one-half of an “It” couple even though her husband is never home.

Gloria (Paula Pell) works as a dentist and Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry) works at the Van Nuys airport and tries to capitalize on fame through merchandising.

That is only four members, which could make the band’s name confusing. The fifth member, Ashley (Ashley Gold) has died. However, that will play into Season 2.

The first season ended with a cliffhanger that hinted that Ashley might have faked her own death.

“Do we become Jessica Fletchers next season?” Philipps asked. “To me, the possibility of the show taking such a wild left turn with that line was so delightful. And it was an alt.”

As for their resurgent musical career, Paula Pell explained that fans will see something different in Season 2 than becoming superstars on an arena tour. She said that is not what the girls want. They want a mall tour.

Pell said this doesn’t mean “fancy, outdoor, bullshit malls that have a train and are really pretty.” She wants them to go to old-school indoor malls like the ones from the ’90s.

Peacock has yet to announce when Girls5eva Season 2 will premiere.