George Stephanopoulos’ wife reacts to his GMA ‘breaking news’ and achievement

George Stephanopoulos’ wife, Ali Wentworth, recently reacted after her husband received some special “breaking news.”

The big announcement arrived on Good Morning America, courtesy of George’s co-star Robin Roberts.

“OK, we have breaking news. This just in – George’s book The Situation Room [is] No. 1 on the New York Times Bestsellers List,” Robin revealed on live TV.

That brought cheers from off-camera and congratulations from Robin and co-anchor Michael Strahan.

Strahan also revealed that he had a friend who he’d like to give signed copies of the book, which George said he’d be happy to help with.

Along with his GMA co-stars offering congratulations, George also received a special message from his loving wife.

Ali Wentworth reacts to George’s big news

In a post on her official Instagram profile, Ali Wentworth expressed her love for her husband, George, and his recent accomplishments.

She uploaded a humorous photo showing George in a white button-up shirt after passing out on a couch or bed, still holding his glasses in hand.

“Congratulations @gstephanopoulos #1 on the @nytbooks !!!!! Couldn’t be more proud!” Ali captioned her Instagram post.

Ali’s post received over 17,900 likes and 400-plus comments, several of which came from celebrity friends offering their reactions.

“THIS IS HUGE!! #1 Well deserved xoxo congratulations and now for the Naap!” Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn commented.

Robin Roberts appeared with another message to celebrate her co-star, commenting, “Well deserved!! #1”

Pic credit: @therealaliwentworth/Instagram

“Huuuge congratulations! #NothingHeCan’tDo,” wrote Emmy-winning Law & Order SVU actress Mariska Hargitay.

Earlier this month, Ali wished George a “Happy Pub Day” for the May 14 release of his book The Situation Room.

Ali recently joked her husband was trying to make her ‘jealous’

After congratulating George, Ali shared two other IG posts celebrating her love for her husband.

One post featured a photo of the couple looking happy together as they posed side by side.

Ali captioned the IG post with many heart emojis to celebrate their love for one another.

She also does not shy away from making jokes about herself, her husband, and their life together.

On Sunday, May 26, Ali shared a photo featuring her and George seated on a rocky shore enjoying a beautiful scene with blue water in Cala Bóquer, Spain. However, a goat was between them and quite close to George.

“George always trying to make me jealous….,” Ali joked in her IG post’s caption.

George was once among the most eligible bachelors around until he met Ali, a popular comedic actress.

“[Ali] left behind legions of heartbroken men in Los Angeles,” according to her friend Holly Peterson.

According to the New York Times, George and Ali became a couple following Peterson setting them up on a blind date. They married in November 2001.

They’ve since had two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 18, with their eldest now in college.

They have each released books during their marriage and are both New York Times bestselling authors. Ali’s book, Ali in Wonderland, landed on the New York Times Bestsellers List in 2012.

Ali appeared on GMA alongside George when she released another of her books, Go Ask Ali, seven years ago.

At the time, Strahan asked for the secret to their marriage, and Ali joked, “I’m always right, and he’s always wrong.”

“I think humor. I think we are hot for each other. I think that helps,” she also shared during GMA.