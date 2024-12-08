Gayle King blasted by critics for ‘disappointing’ gift she gave her assistant: ‘Do better’

Gayle King revealed she rewarded her assistant with a cute and cuddly gift, but some critics felt it wasn’t the best idea.

The CBS Mornings host indicated that her assistant, Shelby, had “dreamed” of getting a dog since she was young.

With that in mind, Gayle gifted Shelby with an adorable dog on her 30th birthday and uploaded a cute reveal video on social media as Shelby received her furry and friendly gift.

As seen in the Instagram video, she was ecstatic about receiving her first dog when colleagues surprised her during an office chat.

Before the reveal, Gayle asked Shelby what she would name a dog if she had one, and Shelby revealed she’d already chosen the name Bailey.

At that moment, a colleague walked in carrying a box, and a small furry head poked out, wearing a birthday hat. Gayle and her crew sang Happy Birthday to Shelby as she was truly surprised by the gift.

Gayle King surprised her assistant with a special 30th birthday gift

According to Gayle’s Instagram video caption, she made Shelby’s childhood dream come true by giving her a puppy. The CBS Mornings star called it “operation get Shelby a dog.”

Ultimately, she selected a Cavapoo, also known as a Cavadoodle, a crossbreed of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle. She or her team purchased the pup from Greenfield Puppies in Pennsylvania.

In a heartwarming moment, Shelby seems overjoyed after confirming that it’s now her dog before picking her up and holding her. Everyone in the room celebrated as they saw the excitement and love on their colleague’s face.

During the video, Shelby showed her dog to others in the office. Gayle indicated she was finally seeing the dog “in person” after only seeing a picture before the purchase.

In her Instagram video caption, Gayle said the dog was previously named Harley and “dropped off at 4 am two days ago.” She also thanked a colleague or friend for taking over “temporary custody.”

“Thanx one & all who helped pull this off! Welcome Bailey Boo Copeland to your forever home !!! You have a great mom !” Gayle wrote in her caption.

Some critics blasted Gayle’s gift as ‘disappointing’

Many fans and critics flooded the Instagram comments to celebrate or slam the gift Gayle gave Shelby.

Some individuals loved the thoughtful nature of what Gayle gave her assistant on her 30th birthday.

“Omg not me about to weep. Gayle is always making dreams come true!!” a commenter said.

One individual asked, “What’s not to love?!?” while another commenter called it “The best gift ever.”

Oprah Daily also checked in, calling it “The BEST surprise!!”

Others blasted Gayle King for purchasing the puppy from a breeder rather than a shelter.

A commenter suggested Gayle needed to “Do better,” with another saying it was “Disappointing” to see she didn’t opt to “rescue a dog in need of a home.”

“Yawn. Stop supporting inhumane puppy mills and gifting 15 year commitments,” another commenter said.

“Wish you would have researched & influenced positive change with your power,” a commenter said, calling out Gayle for purchasing from an “Amish puppy mill in Pennsylvania.”

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) resources page defines a Puppy Mill as “an inhumane, commercial dog breeding facility in which the health of the dogs is disregarded in order to maintain a low overhead and maximize profits.”

According to the Humane Society, Puppy Mills aren’t illegal. Still, HSUS encourages people to combat the practice by adopting their pets from a shelter, rescue group, or “a humane and responsible breeder.”

Greenfield Puppies lists numerous dog breeds available for purchase. The website indicates that it was founded in 2000 and has been “connecting healthy puppies with caring, loving families” ever since.

The website also lists an About Us page, which states that it does not condone “Puppy Mills” and “strongly discourage against all breeding practices in which the health and well-being of innocent dogs and puppies are compromised.”