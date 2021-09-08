Game of Thrones may be over but that doesn’t mean it’s over for official fan conventions

Promotional poster for the final season of Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

HBO has just announced its first official fan convention for their hit epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones. The event is scheduled to occur in February of next year.

Now, you may be thinking that a con that is set to drop nearly three years after the series finale seems a little strange regarding the timing. However, with the spinoff series, House of Dragon, set to drop in 2022 as well, it is actually the perfect time to start something like this up.

Game of Thrones official fan convention details

As with any TV convention, it is expected that fans can partake of Q & A panels, cosplay their favorite characters, and buy all of the official merchandise. However, as yet, there has been very little released by way of details of what to expect at this event.

According to Digital Spy, the Game of Thrones con will run from February 18-20, 2022, and be held at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Sorry to anyone outside of the US.)

The convention is being hosted by the same convention crew that has previously brought fans similar events relating to Star Trek, Twilight, Supernatural, and Xena: Warrior Princess.

Warner Bros’ Senior Vice President of Themed Entertainment Peter van Roden released the following statement regarding the upcoming event.

“Game of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official Game of Thrones fan convention,” van Roden said.

“This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy.”

As yet, no ticket details have been released to the public and fans can check out the official website for further details.

Emilia Clarke stars as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Pic credit: HBO

This is not the first Game of Thrones con

While this is the very first official convention dedicated entirely to HBO’s Game of Thrones, it’s not actually the first major one.

Con of Thrones has also run in previous years and delivered guests such as Nicolaj Walder-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), Esme Bianco (Ros), and Joe Dempsie (Gendry), among many others. However, this event was not official endorsed by HBO.

The current coronavirus pandemic has seen delays in both its 2020 and 2021 events and tickets had to be refunded. However, the event leaders are confident that Con of Thrones will still proceed sometime in the future.

All seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO and Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere in 2022.