Game of Thrones: George R. R. Martin confirms new Jon Snow spinoff series

Last week, news unexpectedly dropped regarding a new Game of Thrones spinoff series. Now, the author of the book series has confirmed there is definitely a new Jon Snow series in development.

Many fans were over the moon at the thought of HBO delving back into the original series and expanding on Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) storyline beyond what is known in the book series.

However, the news was completely unexpected as, while it had been known that there were other Game of Thrones shows in development, this was the first anyone had heard in relation to the Jon Snow one.

Already, House of the Dragon is set to drop in August but several other spinoff ideas were in development including 10,000 Ships and Nine Voyages. However, HBO was cautious in saying they were going to fully develop any of the ideas currently presented to them.

A Jon Snow series is in development

Previously, HBO had stated they were only going to concentrate on content pertaining to the Game of Thrones universe but not touching on any of the characters already covered in the original Game of Thrones series.

This was a blow to fans that were hoping to see what Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) would find west of Westeros.

Now, things seemed to have changed with the network currently setting its sights on telling more of Jon Snow’s story.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones saw this character being banished to Castle Black once more but Jon decided he wasn’t needed there anymore since the Night King and his White Walkers were no longer a threat beyond the Wall.

Instead, he decided to meet up with Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and join the Wildlings beyond the Wall.

According to the anonymous source, The Hollywood Reporter stated that the new spinoff series already has Kit Harington attached to it and he will reprise his famous role.

And, seriously, who else could we see portraying Jon Snow anyway?

George R. R. Martin confirms Jon Snow rumor

According to Game of Thrones author, George R. R. Martin, HBO is definitely looking at developing a new Jon Snow spinoff series, tentatively titled “Snow.”

Posting details to his blog, the author confirmed that, “Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development.”

“The Hollywood Reporter story was largely correct,” Martin added.

Unfortunately, he didn’t elaborate on which elements of the original story were correct and which were not, so it is still unclear if Kit Harington will be starring in the new series, although the actor did seem to be the one to bring the original idea to HBO.

“It was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific,” Martin said.

He also stated that Harington and his team had visited recently with him “to hammer out the show,” also confirming that he will be involved with this new series as he has been previously with Game of Thrones and is currently with House of the Dragon.

While Martin has confirmed this new spinoff is in development with HBO, he was quick to point out that that doesn’t yet mean the series is set in stone. This is in line with what HBO has previously said about being “cautious” with what they develop in this universe.

With many other spinoffs also being looked at, the likelihood is not all of them will make it to production, meaning fans of Jon Snow will still have to sit tight regarding this tentative news.

As yet, no release date has been announced for the Jon Snow spinoff. However, House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on August 21.