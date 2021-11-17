Four new Christmas movies to debut on Hallmark this weekend

James Denton and Teri Hatcher in Hallmark Channel’s A Kiss Before Christmas, one of four new movies that will debut this weekend as part of Countdown to Christmas. Pic credit: Crown Media

Countdown to Christmas continues on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries this weekend with the premiere of four original movies.

Nantucket Noel, starring Sarah Power and Trevor Donovan, will premiere on Friday, November 19 at 8/7c.

Power plays Christina, a third-generation resident of Nantucket who runs a toy store on one of the town’s wharves. Struggling with the recent death of her mother, Christina finds out that a developer is planning on tearing down her wharf and becomes determined to save it from demolition.

Right before Christmas, a handsome businessman named Andy (played by Donovan) visits the island with his daughter. He and Christina connect, but she becomes upset when she finds out Andy’s father is the developer trying to destroy the wharf.

The movie is based on the novel “Let it Snow” by Nantucket writer Nancy Thayer. In a recent newspaper interview, Thayer said she believed Hallmark chose her book to adapt into a Christmas movie because it has a message of hope.

“This is a deeply positive book,” she said in an interview with the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror. “My concept of the world is yin/yang. It is half good and half bad, and I think we all have to do what we can to make it 48 percent bad and 52 percent good.”

Saturday double feature

A Christmas Together With You will premiere on Saturday, November 20, on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

The movie features Laura Vandervoort and Harry Lennix as Megan and Frank, friends who go on a road trip to track down Frank’s first love, a woman named Claire.

Frank finds Claire but is forced to admit that their relationship wasn’t as ideal as he let on. Megan ends up connecting with the owner of the lodge where they stay.

Later that evening, Five More Minutes will premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 10/9c.

Based on the Scotty McCreery song of the same name, Five More Minutes tells the story of a woman who takes over her grandfather’s confectionary business after he passes away unexpectedly. Facing her first Christmas without him, she wishes she could just have five more minutes with him.

Almost immediately after making her wish, she discovers his old journal in the shop. Soon after, a handsome young man answers a help wanted sign at the store.

The movie’s star, Nikki DeLoach, posted a photo on Instagram with her co-star David Haydn-Jones. In the caption, she referred to Five More Minutes as a story of enduring love.

Together again

On Sunday, former Desperate Housewives co-stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton reunite onscreen in A Kiss Before Christmas, which premieres on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

Denton stars as Ethan, a real estate development executive who becomes convinced that his nice-guy approach to work has hurt his career when he finds out he has been passed over for a promotion. He makes a wish for a different life, only to wake up the next morning and find out it has become reality. He is the CEO of his own company, drives a Ferrari, and no longer has a wife and kids.

But Ethan soon realizes his old life was much more meaningful and becomes desperate to reverse the situation. He finds out that the only way he can do that is to convince his wife (played by Hatcher) that they belong together, and he only has until Christmas Day to do so.

