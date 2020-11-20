For All Mankind Season 2 reveals release date, new cast members

For All Mankind was a big hit for AppleTV+ and the streaming service has announced when the second season of the series will debut.

The good news is that the wait is not long and it will be here early in 2021.

For All Mankind Season 2 release date

AppleTV+ announced on Thursday that For All Mankind Season 2 will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, February 19, 2021.

The show, created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica), Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert, tells an alternate history story of the battle to the stars between the United States and Russia.

Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off, with the year being 1983 and the Cold War at its height.

“The teams head into space with even greater ambitions as the Soviet Union and the United States battle it out for control over lunar resources on the moon. As tensions rise, the various characters see the militarization of NASA impact their own lives, with the threat of a nuclear war looming.”

There will be 10 new episodes in For All Mankind Season 2, and unlike other streaming services like Netflix, the episodes air weekly, every Friday on AppleTV+.

There was a post-credit scene at the end of Season 1 of For All Mankind that hints at what audiences might expect.

The scene shows Ed and Karen watching live coverage of the sea launch of a rocket based on NASA’s 1962 Sea Dragon design that was never built. The teaser clip also hints that fans can expect more action in Season 2 as the space race heats up in the Reagen era.

For All Mankind Season 2 cast additions

Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall, and Sonya Walger all return from For All Mankind Season 1, but there will be some new faces joining them as well.

Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Casey W. Johnson join the cast as series regulars.

Cynthy Wu stars as Kelly Baldwin, the daughter of Ed and Karen (Kinnaman and VanStanten).

Fans might know Wu from her appearances on Netflix mockumentary American Vandal and the recent rom-com Holidate.

Coral Peña plays brilliant yet troubled engineer Aleida Rosales.

Peña also appeared The Post and Chemical Hearts.

Finally, Casey W. Johnson stars as Danny Stevens, the son of Gordo and Tracy (Dorman and Jones).

Johnson last appeared on Netflix’s Glow and the series Rise.

For All Mankind Season 2 premieres on Friday, February 19, 2021, on AppleTV+.