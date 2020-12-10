For All Mankind renewed for Season 3 before Season 2 premieres

Apple TV+ has a lot of faith in the second season of its original series For All Mankind.

For All Mankind Season 2 premieres on Friday, February 19, 2021. However, while that is still over two months away, Apple TV+ has renewed the series for a third season.

For All Mankind renewed for Season 3

Deadline reported on Tuesday that Apple TV+ gave an early renewal for the sci-fi series For All Mankind.

For those unfamiliar, For All Mankind is an alternate history series (think The Man in the High Castle on Amazon) by Ronald D. Moore, the man responsible for the Battlestar Galactica reboot.

Apple knows what they have too, as the show was almost finished shooting before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The second season was picked up before the first premiered.

Only two episodes were left to shoot when filming shut down, so it didn’t need as much work as other shows when production resumed.

This is also something that Apple TV+ has become known for. The streaming service also picked up Dickinson and Ted Lasso for a third season before their second seasons as well.

For All Mankind Season 2

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended.

The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline – a world in which the USSR beats the U.S. to the moon.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman as Edward Baldwin, Michael Dorman as Gordo Stevens, Sarah Jones as Tracy Stevens, Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison, Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson, Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole, and Sonya Walger as Molly Cobb.

They are joined in For All Mankind Season 2 by new cast additions Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin, Ed and Karen’s daughter; Coral Peña as engineer Aleida Rosales, whom we met in Season 1; and Casey W. Johnson as Danny Stevens, the son of Gordo (Dorman) and Tracy (Jones).

“The Cold War aspect of the series comes front and center in Season 2. The space race between the Soviet Union and the United States has heated up and now there’s… not just a peaceful civilian race, there’s a military race as well… In Season 2, there’s an overt threat and there’s overt competition … the action quotient of the show goes up significantly.”

For All Mankind Season 2 premieres on Friday, February 19, 2021, on Apple TV+.