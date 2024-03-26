Fire Country spoilers: Morena Baccarin arrives to set up spinoff

Fire Country is getting the franchise treatment, and an upcoming episode of the original series will give us our first taste of the spinoff.

Fire Country Season 2 Episode 6 — airing Friday, April 12, at 9/8c — introduces Morena Baccarin as Mickey.

Mickey is described as a deputy sheriff “with a surprising connection to the Leones.”

The big episode finds a fire camp inmate escaping from Three Rock, kicking off a cat-and-mouse game as everyone tries to apprehend the inmate.

As expected, Bode and those closest to him will be immersed in the mission, which will attempt to showcase Fire Country’s franchise potential.

CBS likely won’t make a pickup decision until after the episode has aired to assess whether fans warm to Mickey and the conflict she brings to this universe.

Max Thieriot will direct the big episode

The monumental episode will be directed by series star, creator, and executive producer Max Thieriot, so we’re sure it will be big.

Fire Country burst onto screens with a sizzle in 2022, delivering strong ratings and plenty of fiery drama.

But the show hasn’t reached nearly the same success with its delayed second season.

The dreaded sophomore slump has reared its head, and it’s hard not to think that the creatives focusing on a spinoff is a bad idea.

Many shows have faltered as creatives prep a spinoff in the past, and sadly, Fire Country needs to switch things up if it has any hope of getting back to what it was last season.

We may be surprised and Mickey’s introduction could help steer things in the right direction.

CBS recently confirmed Fire Country will return for Season 3 during the 2024-25 TV season, so we already know that CBS is interested in seeing where the show goes next.

Is a second Fire Country spinoff in the works?

There have also been rumors lately that a second spinoff could be in the works, and something tells us that wouldn’t be introduced this season.

With a truncated sophomore run due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, it would be overkill to introduce two new spinoffs with so few episodes.

Looking ahead, we probably shouldn’t expect happiness for Bode and Gabriella since it seems that they are, once again, two ships passing in the night.

Then again, the show won’t put them together any time soon because there has to be some drama.

Fire Country airs Fridays at 9/8c on CBS, and seasons 1-2 can be streamed on Paramount+.