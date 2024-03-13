Will Fire Country return for Season 3?

Fire Country has been heating up since it touched down on CBS in 2022.

Thanks to its stellar cast, soapy storylines, and everything you’d expect from a Chicago Fire wannabe, it has secured a big audience.

With the show still early into its second season, there are questions about whether it will continue for additional seasons.

Thankfully, CBS announced this week that Fire Country Season 3 is a go.

The series was renewed alongside Ghosts, which secured a Season 4 pickup amid solid ratings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“GHOSTS and FIRE COUNTRY are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement.

“We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

Fire Country’s ratings are still soaring

Fire Country Season 2 has gathered significant steam in the ratings, averaging 9.2 million multi-platform viewers in its first seven days.

The numbers are strong enough to give the show an early renewal, while other, longer-running CBS originals are getting canceled due to the challenging broadcast TV climate.

Blue Bloods and Young Sheldon are two of the casualties this season, with both wrapping with truncated runs.

As for Fire Country, the red-hot drama has been a bit more subdued this season, with many of the plots starting in frustrating places, including the complicated dynamic between Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriella (Stephanie Arcila).

The scheduling of episodes needs to improve

The sporadic scheduling is not helping build momentum, either.

The first three episodes aired uninterrupted before the show took a week off. It returns on March 15 before going off the air again until April 5.

Given the lengthy hiatus between seasons due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, there was every reason to believe that Fire Country Season 2 would air without random breaks in the schedule.

With fewer episodes this season, it’s surprising that we’re also about to get our first taste of what a Fire Country spinoff would look like.

Fire Country is getting a spinoff

We know that Morena Baccarin is set to star in the backdoor pilot as Mickey, a Sheriff’s Deputy, with a firm grasp on the happenings of Edgewater.

A premiere date for the special episode has not been revealed, but the reception to the character and episode will likely govern whether CBS will want to place a series order.

The Friday schedule will have two openings, with S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods both ending their runs later this year.

Fire Country airs on Fridays at 9/8c on CBS.