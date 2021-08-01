Final episode of Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family to air this week

Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison host the series finale of Hallmark Channel’s lifestyle series Home and Family. The show is ending after nine years on the air. Pic credit: Crown Media.

The final episode of the daytime lifestyle show Home and Family will air on Wednesday, August 4. It ends a nine-year run for the Hallmark Channel series.

The network announced it was canceling the daytime talk show in March. In a statement released to Variety, a network spokesman said, “For nearly a decade, the show has anchored our daytime lineup, featuring countless hours of cooking, lifestyle, DIY, health, entertaining and decorating segments. We want to thank the heart and soul of the show, our incredibly talented cast and crew — led by co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison — for their creativity, hard work and dedication.”

The show debuted in 1996 under the name The Home and Family Show. It was canceled after two seasons, but Hallmark brought it back in April 2012. The two-hour program featured celebrity interviews, as well as segments on pet rescue, crafting, and cooking.

Production halted because of COVID-19 in March 2020. New episodes were back on the air in September, but the series stopped filming again in December. In March 2021, Hallmark debuted a shorter, hour-long version of the program which aired Monday through Wednesday, instead of five days a week. Finally, at the end of the month, Crown Media announced that the series was canceled.

Fans expressed their disappointment and frustration on social media. On the show’s Facebook page, one fan wrote, “So now one of the only shows you can watch that takes you away from all the negativity in this world is cancelled.”

This is the second Hallmark show to be canceled in 2021. In July, the network announced that one of its other original series, Good Witch, would end with Season 7. The final episode aired July 25.

Controversial history

Home and Family has changed hosts several times over the years. When the show debuted in 2012, it was hosted by Paige Davis and Mark Steines. Davis was soon replaced by Cristina Ferrare. Debbie Matenopoulos replaced Ferrare in 2016.

In 2018, Steines was fired by the network and replaced by Cameron Mathison. Steines later sued Crown Media, alleging wrongful termination. In his lawsuit, he claimed he was fired for accusing the show’s creator, Woody Fraser, of bullying and sexual harassment of female staff and guests.

Crown Media denied the allegations. In a statement to Deadline, the network said, “There is no merit to the legal claims Mr. Steines is asserting against Crown Media.”

Soon after, chef Shanti Hinojos also sued the network for wrongful termination, alleging harassment at the hands of Fraser.

In May 2018, Crown Media announced it had “parted ways” with Steines, though it made no further comment on the allegations.

Final lineup

The series finale will feature summer picnic recipes from Mathison and Matenopoulos, a craft segment with Maria Provenzano, beauty tips, and an interview with Bob Gunia, the senior vice president of Physician’s Mutual.

The final episode of Home and Family will air Wednesday morning, August 4 on Hallmark Channel at 10/9c.