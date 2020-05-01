Feeding America’s Parks and Rec fundraiser: There’s still time to donate

Parks and Recreation have teamed up with charitable organization Feeding America for a fundraising special. The show is currently available on streaming websites, and there’s still loads of time to donate.

Way back on March 13, in what feels like decades ago, Feeding America announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Response Fund. The organization assists food banks across the nation by feeding more impoverished communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Feeding America is a charitable organization, that according to its website, has 200 member food banks across the USA, which helps feed people who struggle to put food on the table.

NBC’s classic comedy Parks and Recreation teamed up with Feeding America and returned with a one-off special to help raise funds for those in need.

The writers, cast, and crew of Parks and Recreation, along with State Farm, Subaru of America, and NBC Universal, are matching donations through May 21.

They’re hoping to donate $500,000 in matching contributions.

Here’s how to donate to Feeding America’s Parks and Rec fundraiser

You can donate by following this link right here.

All of the show’s core cast, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta, returned for the show.

There were also a few other familiar faces from Pawnee, Indiana, and Paul Rudd opened the show with a hilarious cameo.

It’s been five years since we’ve seen these characters together. The show ran for seven seasons, from 2009 to 2015, so it’s great to see what Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, Andy Dwyer, and Tom Haverford have been up to all this time.

How they’ve been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, as you might expect, delivers hilarious results.

Creator of Parks and Rec said the cast wanted to help

The show’s co-creator Mike Schur said in a statement last month: Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money.”

His statement continued, “I sent a hopeful email to the cast, and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life, and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

Parks and Rec isn’t the only TV show to do their bit during the coronavirus pandemic, The Good Doctor and Grey’s Anatomy were two of several medical dramas that decided last month to donate their props to real, local hospitals where they filmed.

Kylie Jenner and Jack Dorsey are among the celebrities who donated significant amounts of money to organizations fighting COVID-19.

A Parks and Recreation Special is available to stream on the NBC App, Hulu, Peacock, and YouTube.