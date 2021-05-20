Fear the Walking Dead’s Dakota makes a surprise appearance at Teddy’s compound

Zoe Colletti stars as Dakota, as seen in Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Dakota (Zoe Colletti) is the character that no one truly trusts yet in Fear the Walking Dead. She’s the daughter of the previous antagonist, Virginia (Colby Minifie), after all.

However, according to a new clip, it looks like Dakota is intent on proving her worth within Morgan’s (Lennie James) new community — or is she?

Since Dakota ran the long lie when she saved Morgan and never told anyone in the hopes that Morgan would be the one to bring down Virginia, it’s really hard to tell where her true motivations lie.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

New teaser for Episode 14 shows Dakota meeting up with Alicia

The latest clip for Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 shows an unexpected meeting between Dakota and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in an episode that is supposed to be Alicia-centric.

Alicia is surprised when Dakota just randomly shows up as she gets off a bus. At this point, it appears that Alicia is still at the cult-like Holding community location, albeit above ground.

Saying her name out loud, Dakota seems just as shocked to see Alicia calling her out. Teddy (John Glover), the leader of this group is equally surprised and quickly asks Dakota if she has come to them alone.

She quickly nods her head, indicating she has but, later in the clip, she suggests to Alicia that they could “kill him.” Presumably, they are talking about Teddy and Dakota is trying to help. However, Alicia is not keen on the plan.

John Glover as Teddy and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Dakota just wants to help

Spliced throughout the clip, Zoe Colletti discusses Dakota’s motivation for this episode and indicates that she really is trying to help the communities rid the world of Teddy once and for all. However, it may not be that simple.

“She’s going to try her best to help,” Colletti says in the clip. “But, you know, I don’t know if everybody’s really going to want her help.”

Considering Dakota has always had a hidden agenda up until this point, Alicia may very well assume that the character might be double-crossing Morgan’s group and really be siding with Teddy.

After all, Dakota is the only one who has had any real inside knowledge of Teddy’s group until John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) turned up in last week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

While her information was useful, Alicia might have it in the back of her mind that Dakota is playing them all once more and is actually a member of this group instead.

Of course, until Episode 14 airs on Sunday night, it is mere speculation and viewers will have to tune in to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.