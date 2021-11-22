Fear the Walking Dead Season 7: Episode 6 was Althea’s last

Maggie Grace stars as Althea, as seen in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

The latest episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concentrated on Althea’s (Maggie Grace) story.

On the run from the Civic Republic Military (or CRM for short), Althea had to evade capture as Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) tried to convince her to return with them to the submarine.

However, by the end of the episode, Al had decided to go in a different direction, finally making amends with Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), with whom she had split from previously.

The character has now only appeared in two episodes of Fear’s seventh season and, it appears Episode 6 will also be her last.

Althea will not appear in any more Season 7 episodes

According to Comic Book, Maggie Grace will not be appearing in any more episodes for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead.

The series co-showrunner, Andrew Chambliss, revealed this fact during AMC+’s Fear the Walking Dead: Episode Insider.

“This episode marks Al’s last appearance this season,” Chambliss said.

Karen David as Grace, Lennie James as Morgan, and Maggie Grace as Althea, as seen in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

While Al may have been given an open-ended exit from Fear the Walking Dead, it appears that Chambliss has also hedged his bets by stating that it was only Al’s last appearance in this season.

If Fear is picked up for an eighth season, the potential is there that the character could return. After all, Al and Isabelle basically headed off into the sunset — even if the CRM is likely still on their trail.

Chambliss also talked about how this is “about the best happy ending you can get in the Walking Dead Universe.”

“While we’re giving them the Fear the Walking Dead version of a happy ending, we wanted to be clear that it wasn’t going to be easy,” Chambliss said

Maggie Grace recently became a firstime parent

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead has been a fractured affair with each episode concentrating on a single character or group. This means that many of the characters have not gotten a lot of airtime — and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) — has not appeared at all yet.

However, there could be another reason that Maggie Grace has not appeared in many episodes this season and the reason why her name has been omitted from the opening credits for Season 7.

In 2020, the actor gave birth to her first child and having an infant could undoubtedly be a reason to want to cut back on your acting gig.

She posted details of her pregnancy to her official Instagram account. Then, the first pic of her son appeared.

“The shift to parenthood has been the most profound and beautiful experience of my life,” Grace wrote in the caption. “2020 is a wild time to have a baby. We long to offer him a better, more compassionate world, and we want to equip him to make it better.”

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.