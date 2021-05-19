Fear the Walking Dead: Opening minutes of Episode 14 show how Teddy escaped prison

John Glover stars as Teddy Maddox, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Last Sunday’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead revealed a startling connection between the leader of the new antagonistic group and John Dorie’s (Garret Dillahunt) father.

The opening minutes of Episode 14 reveal further backstory regarding how this character broke out of jail.

June (Jenna Elfman) bumped into John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) while searching for clues pertaining to the underground group that lives at a place they call the Holding.

Headed by a character called Teddy Maddox (John Glover), this community closely resembles a cult with Teddy at the helm.

John Sr., an ex-cop, revealed in Episode 13 that he had helped to put Teddy in jail prior to the zombie apocalypse. Teddy was a serial killer with a particular take on life and death.

So, how did Teddy escape from prison and turn into the latest Fear the Walking Dead threat?

Episode 14 trailer reveals Teddy’s escape

The latest clip for the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead reveals Teddy was happy in prison.

His philosophy that “the end is the beginning” meant death row was the road to a new life.

However, the zombie apocalypse occurred. The last guy taken past his cell to death by lethal injection returned as the undead.

The impending zombie apocalypse triggered the locking mechanisms on all the cell doors, allowing Teddy to escape as long as he kills the walker inside his cell.

Teddy used a pen, stabbing it into the undead walker’s temple, killing him instantly.

Teddy has a strong connection to his mother

The opening minutes of Episode 14 dealt with Teddy’s escape from jail. However, it also hinted at another part of Teddy’s story explored in an upcoming Fear the Walking Dead episode.

Teddy sat in his cell looking at a black-and-white photo of a woman on the wall. He took this photo and left after killing the walker in his cell.

This snap was likely Teddy’s mother. One of Fear’s showrunners, Ian Goldberg, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Teddy is a “Momma’s boy.”

Considering Episode 14’s title is “Mother,” it could be time to delve into Teddy’s mother issues.

Along with this, flashbacks to Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) relationship with her mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), also appears in this episode.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.