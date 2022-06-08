Fear the Walking Dead: Fans can expect another ‘reinvention’ in Season 8

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark and Avaya White as Baby Mo, as seen in Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded last Sunday night and saw the return of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), who had long been considered dead by her family and friends.

Along with this, the episode shook things up a little by taking Morgan Jones (Lennie James) away from the radioactive landscape that has dominated the season and set him down in new territory — and new problems.

PADRE was also finally revealed as a group that is intent on stealing children from their parents in order to raise them without any emotional bonds.

As to how this works out remains to be seen, but the network has promised that everything is set to change when Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season 8.

Fear the Walking Dead will be ‘reinvented’

According to the series showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss, Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead is set to be “reinvented.”

As mentioned above, things are already changing dramatically in the TV show. Not only is Madison returning, but her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), has left the franchise, and the two look unlikely to meet up in the near future because of this.

But how will all of this look for viewers?

“Season 8 will have a very different environment from what we have seen before,” the showrunners explained to Entertainment Weekly.

They then went on to explain that what fans saw at the end of Season 7 will continue on in how the series will change.

“We end the season with Morgan and Madison going out to a boat,” Andrew Chambliss said.

“So I think it’s safe to say that season 8 will have a very different environment from what we have seen before. And it will, in many ways, be centered around the water.”

This is not the first makeover for Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead has evolved dramatically over the years. Opening in Los Angeles, the characters then moved to Mexico in Season 3, according to Fansided.

Most recently, filming has occurred in Texas and its surrounding areas but is set to move again to Savannah, Georgia, for Season 8.

Along the way, the characters have had to deal with a vast array of problems and recently underwent its most explosive change when nuclear warheads were released in Season 6 and the characters had to negotiate the resulting wasteland in Season 7.

With Fear the Walking Dead now looking to focus on a more watery aspect, it’s not even the first time the show has done that either.

Early storylines involved Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) boat, the Abigail, as the survivors traversed open waters as they escaped from the undead.

So now, with Season 8 about to be filmed, it will be interesting to see just what the showrunners mean when they say things are changing once again.

As yet, no release date has been announced for Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead.