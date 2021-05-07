Fear the Walking Dead Episode 12 opening minutes drop a huge twist

Sahana Sprinivasan stars as Athena, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

After Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 aired on Sunday night, the trailer for Episode 12 dropped.

From this clip, it quickly revealed — along with the synopsis — that Grace (Karen David) would suffer amnesia and hallucinations in the next episode.

Now, AMC revealed the opening minutes of Episode 12 and it revealed a huge twist regarding a new character appearing in the original clip.

From images also released by AMC, the woman in the clip was Athena (Sahana Sprinivasan) and many assumed she was from the community introduced last week.

However, that is not the case. In fact, Athena doesn’t even exist yet.

Grace can’t remember her name

The clip, originally shared by Den of Geek, opens with Grace waking up from a fall. She is laying on the ground by strangely colored trees.

Not long after, she has to fend off a walker, who ends up being dispatched by Athena.

Introducing herself, it soon becomes apparent that this new character might be more than just a new face in Fear the Walking Dead.

As Grace questions her, Athena is only 16-years-old and takes Grace — who can’t remember her name — back to her community.

The community is the one that Morgan (Lennie James) set up. Athena has been a member there since she was born.

Karen David as Grace and Lennie James as Morgan Jones, as seen in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Athena is Grace and Morgan’s daughter

A character called Max mentions Athena’s dad when they arrive at the community, saying her being outside the wall will annoy him.

For the record, Max is the name of a character already in Fear the Walking Dead, portrayed by Ethan Suess. However, it is unclear currently if this is the same person.

After that, Morgan appears, chiding her and reminding Athena that she shouldn’t have gone outside.

So, it turns out that Athena is Morgan’s daughter. Grace is seeing an adult version of her unborn child.

Why does Grace have amnesia?

While this twist is quite a surprise, it also creates even more questions. After all, there is no reason given for why Grace has suffered amnesia.

However, images shared by AMC for the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead show Riley (Nick Stahl), which is a good indicator that his community has something to do with this. It is also a good reason she lies on the ground and wakes up with memory loss.

The only clips shared by AMC so far show this strangely colored world that appears to be Grace’s hallucinations, showing that what she is seeing is probably not real.

Another theory sees her potentially suffering from an illness or blood loss resulting from her pregnancy, hinted at potentially being complicated in a recent episode.

Regardless of why Grace is suffering hallucinations and amnesia, the fact remains that what she sees in this apparent fugue is wishful thinking.

After all, Grace was exposed to radiation and may not live to see her baby reach the age of sixteen.

Of course, until the episode airs on Sunday night, fans can only speculate why this is happening to Grace.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.