Fear the Walking Dead: Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 12?

As Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead continues, viewers are eager to know exactly when Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) will return.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, AMC has already confirmed Madison will return in Season 7 and that her role will “impact” the end of the season as well as “have huge ripples going into Season 8.”

So, did Madison appear in the latest installment?

Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 12?

Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead focused on the Tower, which is a community that is run by Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).

Baby Mo (Avaya White) went missing and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) was the one who eventually smuggled the child out of the Tower and returned her to Morgan (Lennie James).

Both Morgan and Victor know Madison, so whenever there is an episode that focuses on characters she knew, fans are always hopeful she will return.

However, that was not the case for Episode 12. Instead, the imminent war promised by Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey was broached.

Alicia is Madison’s daughter, so viewers are eager to see mother and daughter reunited. However, with the threat of war, it is also possible that Alicia will die before her mother even shows up.

Along with this, Alicia is also suffering the long-term effects of a bite from one of the undead and there is also the risk there that she will succumb — once again — before Madison shows up.

Will Madison appear in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead?

According to the trailer for Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead, the next installment will also deal with the Tower and a possible attack on it by Morgan and Alicia.

Once again, there are plenty of characters here that know Madison, so to have her return in this episode would make sense from that perspective.

Unfortunately, though, it seems unlikely that Madison will show up here as the episode seems to focus more on a rushed attack on the Tower and a possible moral dilemma for Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista).

However, CBR has suggested that maybe Madison could be the one responsible for letting the radioactive walkers out of the crater, as mentioned by Arno in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead. This means that Madison could be close by if this is true.

As yet, no one knows who has been setting the radioactive walkers free. It seems unlikely that anyone in Morgan’s group is the culprit — unless someone is doing it and not telling the group’s leaders about them.

However, perhaps someone has been watching from the sidelines and is seeking to help out Alicia — someone like Madison.

This theory may be far-fetched but it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility for Fear the Walking Dead and viewers will have to tune into Episode 13 in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.