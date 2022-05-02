Fear the Walking Dead: Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 11?

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Justina Mintz

As Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead ambles by, viewers are keen to know when Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is set to return.

Previously, AMC confirmed the character’s comeback at the same time they announced the TV series was being renewed for an eighth season.

Now, three episodes into the second part of Season 7, fans want to know when Madison will appear.

Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 11?

Episode 11, titled Ofelia, focused heavily on Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) as he struggled with his mental decline.

The character was hunting for his daughter, Ofelia (Mercedes Mason). As pointed out by Distractify, Ofelia died back in Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Madison knows both of these characters, so the potential was there that it might be an opportune time to have the character appear, especially with the mention of the Abigail, which was a boat that belonged to Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and that Madison once stayed on along with Victor, Daniel, and Ofelia.

Cliff Curtis as Travis Manawa, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Mercedes Mason as Ofelia Salazar, Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar, as seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman Jr

Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Wes (Colby Hollman) helped Daniel along the way before Luciana ultimately betrayed him by convincing him that Ofelia was still alive to have Daniel help take down Victor.

However, even though this episode was so Daniel-centric, Madison did not appear in any capacity this week.

This means that viewers will have to look forward to the possibility of her appearing in next week’s installment. Although, there is no official guarantee she will show up there either.

When is Madison likely to appear in Fear the Walking Dead?

As pointed out in this previous article by Monsters and Critics, Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead looks set to focus on the characters who live inside the Tower alongside Victor.

In particular, it will zero in on the characters that are living there against their will, thanks to Victor needing their areas of expertise. Because of this, there is the possibility that Madison could make her return since she is a character that knew Victor before he turned into the bad guy.

However, judging by the trailer, the episode focuses more on missing Baby Mo (Avaya White). Because of this situation, it appears that John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) might even try to manipulate the situation to his own advantage.

The trailer appears to have a lot going on, so it seems unlikely that AMC will choose this episode to show Madison’s return. However, there is always the possibility that she could show up at the end.

Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead has five episodes left, and AMC has confirmed that Madison will show up at some point and that her appearance will be significant, leaving an impact on the end of Season 7 and moving forward into Season 8.

This could indicate that fans might have to wait until much further into the season to finally get their Madson fix.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.