FBI Tuesdays preview: the cases get more personal this week

Things are getting more personal than ever on FBI Tuesdays this week.

Jubal, still reeling from a personal tragedy on the main FBI, tries to connect with a victim’s father. FBI: International has Kellett in the middle of helping an old contact, while FBI: Most Wanted has Hana and Ortiz making a unique connection amid a manhunt.

It promises to set off a new string of adventures for this new year.

How did FBI Tuesdays do in their return?

After a few weeks off, the FBI shows returned to the air on Tuesday and did end up doing quite well for the night.

FBI itself easily won its time slot with a whopping 8.29 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 adults demo.

FBI: International followed with 5.93 million and a 0.5 rating. That’s more impressive as it managed to push by the anticipated premiere of the final season of This Is Us.

FBI: Most Wanted wrapped up the night with 5.3 million and a 0.4 rating, easily outdoing New Amsterdam and Queens.

Fans were quite eager to see the return of the hit franchise, particularly the main FBI show dealing with the aftermath of Rina being shot by old enemy Antonio Vargas.

This week looks to continue that with all three series having personal issues amid the action.

What’s new on FBI Tuesdays?

The night begins with Grief as the team believes an abduction is tied into an old serial killer case which puts Jubal in the middle.

As the team searches for an abducted college co-ed, Jubal becomes intent on obtaining lifesaving leads from the father of the abductor’s previous victim. Also, Jubal continues to grapple with the aftermath of Rina’s condition, leading to a tense encounter with her mother.

Jubal has been trying to keep his head on the missions with lover Rina in a coma since being shot. This might push him toward a breaking point and jeopardize the case.

While there’s no promo for FBI: International, Close to the Sun sounds intriguing. As fans know, Kellett seems to have some shady contact in every country in Europe. Now, one of them needs her help.

Kellett and the Fly Team reluctantly join an investigation in Northern Ireland, when one of Kellett’s shifty yet valuable informants who’s arrested for his connection to a robbery and murder, calls her to help clear his name.

It’s not the first time the Fly Team has needed to clear a suspect’s name but Kellett may be a bit too tied to the case to be objective which may cause problems, particularly if her contact has some secrets to himself.

FBI: Most Wanted then has Hunter, which plays on a classic story of a twisted killer hunting human prey.

The Fugitive Task Force chases a killer who plays a twisted game of cat and mouse with his victims. Also, Hana shares something personal about herself with her new roommate, Ortiz.

A man hunting humans has been a popular story in various shows so no surprise FBI: Most Wanted will tackle it. However, having Ortiz and Hana become roommates is intriguing as their bond is growing.

This should lead to some new fun as the FBI shows continue to make Tuesday’s must-watch TV for CBS.

FBI Tuesdays begin with FBI Season 4 at 8/7c on CBS.