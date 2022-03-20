FBI Tuesdays preview: family and loss haunt the teams on new cases

Raines (Carter Redwood) and Jaeger (Christiane Paul) discuss a case on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

After a brief break, FBI Tuesdays are back with some great new family drama amid the action.

FBI will have the team tangling with a serial killer while Isobel has a rough family reunion. Meanwhile, Raines has his own family connection on FBI: International while protecting a valuable target.

Also, FBI: Most Wanted has the team tracking a deadly killer while still mourning a harsh loss.

It should add up to a great return after a brief break by the shows.

FBI Tuesdays returning after a short break

FBI Tuesdays has endured a few shifts in the schedule in 2022.

After returning in January, the three shows had to take most of February off due to coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. They returned on February 22nd only to take March 1st off for the State of the Union Address.

The shows returned with two more weeks of drama before taking last week off for undisclosed reasons. It could simply be scheduling issues involving filming episodes during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, CBS now needs some fresher programming with several shows taking time off for the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Each series had some intriguing developments. FBI had OA being offered a big promotion, but only if he refused to back Wallace’s account of some police officers roughing up a suspect.

In the end, OA confirmed Wallace’s complaint, which may have cost him the job.

FBI: International had the team hunting a pair of fugitives with Forrester briefly tempted to use the couple’s children against them. He eventually decided to let the kids go.

That led to Forrester and Kellett having a steamy hookup they insisted would just be for one night.

The biggest event was FBI: Most Wanted as Jess was shockingly killed in the line of duty while saving a woman from an abusive stalker.

Thus, this week promises major developments with a lot of family drama thrown in as the shows make up for the brief break.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

The night begins with FBI as Scar Tissue has the team tracking a serial killer. But the real drama is Isobel clashing with her estranged father.

“The team realizes they have a cross-country serial killer on their hands, after another body is found bound with the same sophisticated knot as their local victim. Also, the case has ties to Isobel’s father, Robert (Nestor Serrano), and his hotel, leading to revelations about their fractured relationship.”

The promo pushes the hunt for the killer, hinting Wallace might be in personal danger. Isobel’s relationship with her dad might end up being the real backbone of the episode and delve more into her background.

There is no promo for FBI: International, but The Kill List’s synopsis has Raines meeting his sister while the team is on a dangerous assignment.

“The Fly Team must figure out how to keep the U.S. attorney general safe amid a possible security breach while she’s in Hungary for an important meeting. Also, Raines’ sister is in Budapest.”

The show has touched on how Raines helped raise his sister in a rough life, but they remain close. Meanwhile, Kellett and Forrester are back to trying to be professional after their recent reunion, which may be trickier than it sounds.

The night concludes with FBI: Most Wanted as Incel will have the fallout of Jess’ death while the team tracks a dangerous killer.

“The team must track down a murderous member of the incel community targeting those he believes never give him a chance. Also, Barnes, Hana, Ortiz and Kristin deal with their grief in the wake of Jess’ death.”

The promo showcases the fugitive gunning down a groom to kidnap the bride, proving how dangerous he is. Meanwhile, Isobel will appear as the team has to adjust to a new dynamic without their longtime leader.

This status quo will continue until Dylan McDermott joins the show in April.

As they move into the spring season, all three FBI shows are making up for lost time with some big developments to continue the drama fans love.

FBI Tuesdays begin with FBI Season 4 at 8/7c on CBS.