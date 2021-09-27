FBI Tuesdays: new promo shows hacktivists, a kidnap plot and hunting some dangerous “patriots”

The team deals with a cyberattack in Episode 2 of Season 4 of FBI. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays will be kicking up the excitement this week.

CBS is combining promos for all three FBI shows as FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will have some big storylines for Week 2 of the season.

FBI deals with a deadly hacker

FBI Episode 2, Hacktivist, has the team dealing with a cyberattack on the New York Children’s Hospital. While it appears to be a classic “ransomware” attack, it’s hinted there may be more to it than there seems.

Maggie, OA and the team must stop a hacker who is disabling life-saving equipment in several New York City hospitals, while demanding a full investigation into the recently deceased patients of a local psychiatric facility. With Jubal’s son waiting for important surgery at one of the impacted hospitals, Jubal’s adamant about remaining involved in the case despite Isobel’s reservations.

The case hits Jubal personally as his son is a patient at one of the hospitals with the team worried about his state of mind but he insists he can go ahead.

The promo shows some top-notch action with the team racing against time to catch the attackers and wondering if they’re actually right about a coverup of a bigger crime.

This follows the thrilling three-part crossover where OA went beyond the line of duty to capture the head of a powerful trafficking ring. Which also leads to the other two shows.

FBI: International handles a tricky kidnapping plot

While it was the last part of the three-episode crossover, FBI: International now settles into its regular time slot of 9/8c in between the other two shows.

The first episode introduced the members of the FBI Fly Team but as they were part of the crossover, there wasn’t much room for them to establish their own identities. This second episode, The Edge, has the team dealing with a tricky kidnapping plot.

The International Fly Team is called on when a young mother flees to Hungary with her son, after losing partial custody of her son in the U.S. However, after the boy is kidnapped from his mother in broad daylight in Budapest, the team questions which parent is the danger in the child’s life.

Jeremy Sisto will cameo in the episode as Jubal, indicating there will be more connections between the FBI series.

The pilot for FBI: International ended with the surprising revelation that team leader Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and second-in-command Kellett (Heida Reed) were in a relationship. The second episode should delve into that more alongside the action.

FBI: Most Wanted sees some cast flux

Julian McMahon with new member Alexa Davalos on Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

FBI: Most Wanted will settle into the 10/9c time slot and deal with not just a manhunt but a big shift for the team in Patriots. The plot synopsis details this is a case ripped from the headlines.

“New Fugitive Task Force member Kristin Gaines joins Jess and the team, as they head to D.C. to find a dangerous fugitive from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.”

Having been introduced in the three-part crossover, this episode has Alexa Davalos joining the team full-time as Gaines. The character is established as a tough fighter who’s also the divorced mother of a teenager.

The team will need all the help they can get with Crosby (Kellan Lutz), having been shot during the crossover. While he was seen recovering, Lutz has confirmed he is leaving the series for personal reasons. The team is also down Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes gave birth over the summer), meaning Gaines has to step it up to track these dangerous fugitives.

With the crossover done, FBI Tuesdays settle back into separate storylines for each series but won’t be backing down the action.

FBI Tuesdays begin with FBI Season 4 starting on Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.