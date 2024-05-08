FBI: International says goodbye to Luke Kleintank — How did Scott Forrester’s story end?

FBI: International said goodbye to another original star on Tuesday evening, and to our surprise, nothing happened to indicate Scott Forrester’s (Luke Kleintank) story was over.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the actor opted to depart the CBS procedural of his own volition.

Given Forrester’s lack of closure, there’s a good chance Kleintank wasn’t interested in returning to film an on-screen goodbye.

The latest episode of FBI: International found Forrester continuing his investigation into the case that’s been plaguing him all season, so it’s possible his arc could be a loose end that continues in the hopes the actor returns down the line.

Losing Forrester is another significant loss for the team after Heida Reed’s Agent Kellett was written out of the Dick Wolf drama earlier this season.

The hope is that we get updates about the characters no longer with the team, but the show will face an uphill battle to keep fans invested if it keeps saying goodbye to characters that fans like.

FBI: International will welcome two new stars

Looking ahead, FBI: International will welcome Teri Polo and Colin Donnell for the final two episodes of Season 3.

Details about their roles are being kept under wraps, but FBI: International could set the pair up as series regulars for FBI: International Season 4, which is set to premiere in the fall.

Changes are on the horizon for the FBI spinoff, which recently scored an official pickup for the 2024-25 TV season on CBS.

However, it didn’t secure a three-year renewal like the mothership, signaling that CBS is aware that the show is going through a shake-up and is concerned that viewers could revolt.

FBI: International is losing too many cast members

FBI: International is falling into the same trap as FBI: Most Wanted as far as losing cast members is concerned, but it is a problem across the more expansive Dick Wolf TV universe.

Chicago P.D. is losing Tracy Spiridakos and Chicago Fire is losing Eamonn Walker. Granted, the One Chicago universe has existed far longer than the FBI.

CBS has already confirmed that FBI: Most Wanted will retain its Tuesdays at 9/8c slot in the fall, but the show’s future could be governed by fan reaction to the next two episodes.

Ending a season is difficult, but ending it without two of the characters who have been there since the beginning has got to be even harder.

FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS. Full episodes are available on Paramount+.