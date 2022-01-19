FBI: International adds Elizabeth Mitchell in a key role

Elizabeth Mitchell (V) joins FBI: International in a recurring role. Pic credit: ABC

FBI: International is about to have one wild family reunion.

Elizabeth Mitchell will begin a recurring role on the hit CBS series as Angela Cassidy, the long-absent mother of team leader Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank).

Given the fact the woman happens to be a wanted traitor, it likely won’t be the mother-son bonding experience either want.

Forrester and his mother issues

There’s having mother issues, and then there’s what Scott Forrester has on FBI: International.

The second episode of the series had new team member Vo discovering that Forrester’s mother was Angela Cassidy, who, like her husband, was a longtime Foreign Service officer (aka a spy).

In 2005, Angela was caught selling secrets to the Russians and vanished without a trace. Forrester has had to live under the shadow of being the son of an infamous traitor, which explains a lot of his drive.

In recent episodes, Forrester discovered his mother had been spotted in Russia. But when he tried to find out more, he was warned to stop looking into the case. This makes Forrester convinced there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

The plot has been put on the backburner with Forrester handling other issues, especially a break-up with teammate and lover Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed).

Now, per Deadline, Angela will become a recurring face on the series, played by veteran actress Elizabeth Mitchell.

Who is Elizabeth Mitchell?

Elizabeth Mitchell as Juliet Burke on Lost.

A long-popular TV actress, Elizabeth Mitchell first gained prominence starring opposite a young Angelina Jolie in the 1998 HBO movie Gia. She later moved to roles on shows like ER and films such as The Santa Clause series.

In 2006, Mitchell began her breakout role as Juliet Burke on the hit ABC series Lost, making her a fan-favorite character.

Since then, Mitchell has been a popular face on television with roles on series such as V, Revolution, Once Upon A Time, The Expanse, and more.

It’s expected that Angela will first appear in episodes when the series returns from a brief break in February. So far, there are no details on how she enters the story but the announcement that it’s a recurring role means Mitchell should be featured in several episodes.

The obvious drama is Forrester trying to understand why his mother did what she did and if she genuinely is a traitor or was forced into it.

With this addition, a long-simmering subplot on FBI: International is going to explode into major drama and bring a rough family dynamic into the global thriller.

FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.