Fargo Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The fourth season of Fargo just ended with a shocking finale and now fans are wondering about Fargo Season 5.

The good news is that there will almost surely be a fifth season of the hit FX anthology series, but the question remains when.

Here is everything we know so far about Fargo Season 5.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This article provides everything that is known about Fargo Season 5 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Fargo?

There will be a Fargo Season 5.

When talking about the shocking finale of Fargo Season 4, creator and showrunner Noah Hawley told Deadline that he was thinking about what will come next in the interconnected anthology series.

However, he has yet to sit down and plan out the new season.

“I don’t have any beats there. I mean, I think I have an interest in mind, but I haven’t been able to really develop yet,” Hawley said. “But I’ve stopped saying that I’m not interested in doing another one, but I think I would come back closer to our present moment.”

He was also asked about the possibility of a big series finale, maybe one where he would wrap up all the different storylines, possibly one where all the characters show back up in one way or another.

“I don’t see that in our future,” Hawley said. “I think there’s something interesting, the idea of this big book of true crime that we see a couple of times, and the idea not that everything’s connected in some deep-seated narrative way, but just that there’s one degree of separation between Al Capone and Dutch Malone, that people traveling in these worlds have run into each other before.”

Release date latest: When does Fargo Season 5 come out?

There is no telling when Fargo Season 5 could show up. It had been over three years between the third and fourth season, so it could be as long as 2023 before a new season arrives.

Season 1 hit in April 2014 with Season 2 arriving 18 months later in October 2015. The third season arrived 18 months later, keeping the same time frame, as it aired in April 2017.

However, there was then a long wait for Season 4, as it was a full 41 months between Season 3’s premiere and the premiere of Season 4.

Hawley is currently working on a novel, which he wants to have finished by the end of 2020. He also has several other projects he is working on, so he is keeping busy, even without thinking about a new season of Fargo.

This includes a new miniseries based on Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle, which he is working on finding showrunners for and trying to move it to a new network in the near future.

Fargo Season 5 cast updates

The cast of Fargo changes each year based on the fact this is an anthology series and tells different stories in different timelines in history.

Season 1 took place in 2006 and starred Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks, and Allison Tolman.

Season 2 took place in 1979 and starred Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin, Jean Smart, and Patrick Wilson.

Season 3 took place in 2010 and starred Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Carrie Coon, David Thewlis, and Horan Bogdan.

Season 4 took place in 1950 and starred Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, and Kessie Buckley.

The actors changed every season as did the timeframe. Expect a brand new cast – one with some big stars if history tells us anything. However, Hawley did say he wants to create something closer to the present day, so expect a jump back forward in time.

Fargo Season 5 spoilers

While Noah Hawley said there is no reason to tie in everyone in the Fargo series to each other, the finale of Season 4 did tie into a previous season.

After the shocking murder of crime boss Loy Cannon (Chris Rock), the show revealed that this season tied in the second season. Loy’s son, Satchel, turned out to be Mike Milligan (Bokeem, Woodbine), the ’70s gangster from Fargo Season 2.

As a result of all the coincidences, it is a good chance that Fargo Season 5 will take a fresh idea, but somehow tie it in to something that came before.

Each of the seasons is about murders, but more than that, they are about how these murders affect the communities and destroy the people in their wake.

The first season had Billy Bob Thornton’s Lorne Malvo showing up in town and causing problems with everyone he meets. The second season had a man trying to cover up a hit-and-run killing by his wife, but the fact it was the son of a crime family made it something they couldn’t escape.

The third season had a probation officer and his parolee girlfriend try to pull off a heist to leave for a better life, but everything goes wrong. Finally, the fourth season was about two crime families, one black and the other immigrant, trying to co-exist.

FX has yet to announce when Fargo Season 5 will premiere.