Fans think Deal or No Deal Island is rigged

This week’s Deal or No Deal Island competition has whittled the number of contestants from thirteen to five.

Nick Grasso was eliminated in a fierce battle between him and Boston Rob Mariano, resulting in Nick taking the deal from the banker.

Nick leaving the game with $4,417,000 meant Rob stayed another week, and the Night Owls declared that everyone was playing Rob’s game.

Boston Rob Mariano is a reality competition show expert, having been on Survivor and The Amazing Race multiple times, and is the one to beat in the game.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, fans are upset that the so-called Night Owls target Rob and his friend Aron Barbell so fiercely in the game.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But now, some fans speculate that maybe the show is being rigged to favor Rob because so many fans have declared they won’t watch it if he is eliminated.

NBC showed a clip of Nick Grasso going home with over four million dollars after taking a deal from the banker, but fans are now questioning the show’s operation.

With so many people eliminated against Rob in the game, fans are questioning if the show is being coached. One fan said, “There’s got to be at least 30 writers helping coach this ‘reality’ show.”

Another agreed, “But it’s true Rob is their target.” Then one fan said, “Nick did an interview after this episode and said he would pick Rob, so it is confirmed.”

Fans weigh in. Pic credit: @NBC/YouTube

Another fan wrote, “I’m sensing this Game is rigged for Rob to be the Finalist.”

Another fan weighs in. Pic credit: @NBC/YouTube

It is easy for fans to think that maybe producers are nudging the game so that viewers will continue watching it until the finale. They may be forgetting that Rob is such a reality show veteran that he knows what he is doing and can see the moves the others will make several steps ahead.

Maybe he is that good of a player.

Who is left on the Island?

Starting with thirteen contestants, Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island has five left, and the contestants are firmly divided into two camps.

Everyone knows that Boston Rob Mariano has taken Aron Barbell under his wing, and the two have formed an alliance on Deal or No Deal Island.

The other side has been named the Night Owls, and its members are dwindling each week. With Nick Grasso leaving, the remaining members are Jordan Fowler, Stephanie Mitchell, and Amy McCoy.

Direct.com predicts Boston Rob, Aron, and Amy have a good chance to become millions of dollars richer as the game’s winners.

Deal or No Deal Island airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.