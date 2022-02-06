Fans cry foul as Hallmark cancels annual Kitten Bowl

A competitor from Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl. The network told fans that the program would not air this year. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark Channel shocked some fans when it announced it would not be staging its annual Kitten Bowl this year. The televised event, which featured kittens playing on a set designed to look like a football stadium, has been part of Hallmark’s Super Bowl Sunday lineup for the past eight years.

But when a fan asked the network about the tradition, a representative responded with the following statement: “While we are not currently developing original animal-centric programming, Hallmark Channel is pleased to support partners like North Shore Animal League America as part of our commitment to social responsibility initiatives.”

The news was not received well by fans, who sounded off on social media.

“Everything good is being destroyed or cancelled, even the sweet animals,” wrote one viewer on Twitter. “Goodness. HMC has lost its compassion. How they have treated their most loyal fans this past year is very telling. They seem to only care about ratings but doing little to earn them.”

The Kitten Bowl was produced with the North Shore Animal League of America. It featured animals that were up for adoption or had recently been adopted. Many shelters around the country would have their own version of the Kitten Bowl on the same day as the televised event.

Another show finished

Fans pointed out on social media that the network has canceled several productions recently. The series Good Witch aired for the last time in July 2021. The show Home and Family finished in August 2021. Crown Media, which runs Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, also canceled two of its mystery series in the past year.

Some Kitten Bowl fans suggested that Bill Abbott, who was CEO of Crown Media before his abrupt departure in early 2020, should pick up the show for GAC Family, one of two networks he started in June 2021.

“Such an important cause and kind event can’t end!” wrote a fan on Twitter. “We need a new furry home at GAC.”

“Not developing original animal programming makes it sound like they were producing a Kitten Bowl series each week!” another wrote. “It’s once a year people! They canceled everything successful in the @billabbottHC era. #savegoodwitch #kittenbowl #mysteries# #homeandfamily. Fix this @GACfamilyTV.”

Super Bowl Sunday viewing

Not everyone was upset with Hallmark’s decision. Some fans wrote that they preferred Discovery Channel’s Puppy Bowl. Others said they didn’t care that much themselves, but knew other people enjoyed the event.

“NOOOOOO. I never watch these things,” one person wrote. “But I am sure others love it.”

Still others said they would rather see a new movie from the network than the Kitten Bowl.

“No way, we need more movies on Super Bowl Sunday,” one viewer wrote.

It looks like the Kitten Bowl will certainly be missed by fans.