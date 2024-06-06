Fans are upset the History Channel is airing Pawn Stars episodes on this special anniversary

Fans of Pawn Stars are usually good with a marathon of their favorite show on The History Channel.

Watching Rick Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and the show’s comic relief, Austin “Chumlee” Russell, interact while evaluating exciting things for sale is a great escape from everyday life.

It is just that there is a time and a place for this type of marathon, according to fans who are upset that it is taking place on a day it should not.

June 6, 2024, marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, otherwise known as the invasion of Normandy. One would typically think that a channel dedicated to history would show movies or programs related to D-Day.

Instead, History is showcasing older episodes of Pawn Stars, and fans are upset about the missed opportunity to learn about D-Day on The History Channel.

History shared a post about D-Day honoring the 80th anniversary on X (formerly known as Twitter), but fans have started to comment about the channel’s lack of D-Day programming.

Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces landed some 156,000 soldiers on the beaches of Normandy on #ThisDayInHistory in 1944. D-Day was the largest amphibious invasion in history and by the end of August 1944, most of Northern France had been liberated.… pic.twitter.com/TE7jNLngaa — HISTORY (@HISTORY) June 6, 2024

Fans are upset that Pawn Stars is being shown on this special anniversary

In a move reminiscent of MTV not playing music videos on their channel, fans are upset that Pawn Stars is being shown on D-Day.

One fan shared, “And on the 80th anniversary of D-Day…The History Channel shows…Reruns of Pawn Stars…Until 8 pm. this evening. Way to live up to your name, History Channel!”

Another fan said, “It’s the 80th anniversary of D-Day, so the History Channel is airing a Pawn Stars marathon.” Then, they shared several eye-rolling emojis to prove their point further.

A fan is upset that The History Channel ignored the DDay anniversary and is airing Pawn Stars reruns. Pic credit: @Christ_B_LGRW/X

A third fan commented sarcastically, “The History Channel chose to go with that great historical epic Pawn Stars.”

A fan is upset that The History Channel is airing Pawn Stars reruns on DDay. Pic credit: @Jonatha62844030/X

Fans watched a recent episode and thought the offer was an ‘insult’

In a recent episode of Pawn Stars, a seller brought in a Harlem Globetrotters signed basketball. Rick Harrison called in an expert who did not think the game ball was worth the $1000 asking price.

A recent clip of the famous Pawn Stars series shows a seller coming in to sell a basketball signed by several Harlem Globetrotters players.

The expert said it was worth around $300, and then Rick offered a lowball of $150 for the basketball.

One fan felt that “$300 is an Insult.” Another fan finished the sentiment, “To the Globetrotters community.”

Then a fan interjected, “Not everything has a lot of value…” and one final fan said, “It’s an insult.”

Pic credit: @PawnStars/YouTube

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.