Fans are hoping that Claudia Jordan will join Sunny Hostin on The View after this meet up

The View fans have recently asked for a shakeup, and it seems like Claudia Jordan is throwing her hat into the ring as a potential host.

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar have teased retirement, and if that happens, some think younger hosts would be a good idea.

Claudia Jordan has been promoting herself and networking with several of the co-hosts on The View lately in the hopes that she will be included on a list of potential candidates.

Claudia was on Deal or No Deal Island, and while she was eliminated early on, fans thought she’d be great on The View and were not afraid to say that on social media.

Now she’s been socializing with several of The View’s ladies and other talk show hosts at an event for Derick Monroe, a celebrity stylist known for working on The View’s ladies.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He is the producer of Behind the Scenes Beauty, a video series in which he talks to beauty professionals and celebrities and shares his expertise on YouTube. The endeavor celebrated its fifth anniversary with a party full of influential celebrities.

Claudia shared a photo with Sunny Hostin from The View

Claudia shared several pictures on Instagram from Derick’s party. In one, she captioned a snap of Sunny Hostin and herself, “With the brilliant Sunny Hostin of @theviewabc.”

“Please tell me, sista, that you will be a guest political commentator on The View.”

Another said to Claudia, “You have the talent and intellect to join… The View.”

Others thought that she looked amazing in the photo.

Fans are excited about Claudia Jordan and want her to join The View. Pic credit: @claudiajordan/Instagram

Another fan noted that Claudia “Is making connections.” She replied, “It was one of the best networking opportunities I’ve had in years! Much will come of this!”

Another fan told her to “Keep Winning!!”

Other The View hosts pictured with Claudia were Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro.

Fans comment on Claudia Jordan’s Instagram. Pic credit: @claudiajordan/Instagram

Claudia pleads to be added to The View

During the anniversary of Derick Monroe’s Behind the Scenes Beauty, Claudia gave a shout-out to Sunny and also blurted out the powers that be at The View.

Claudia said, “They need to add me to the cast!” Claudia has been campaigning to get on The View for months and loves to network, so she may get a chance if the right circumstances happen.

Since Claudia got to interact with so many of the hosts of The View at Derick’s party, maybe they would consider it a job interview. If not, at least they know she’s interested in a job.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.