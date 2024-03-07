Claudia Jordan’s fans from Deal or No Deal Island call for her to join The View

Claudia Jordan is a breakout fan favorite on the new Deal or No Deal Island, and fans cannot get enough of her.

Claudia speaks her mind and is an asset on Deal or No Deal Island because of her experience in the regular version of Deal or No Deal.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Claudia was a briefcase model in Seasons 1-4 of Deal or No Deal. She led the other models with style and ease.

Claudia has had many jobs as an entertainer, from roles as a model on The Price is Right to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But perhaps her favorite one is talk show host.

She did a brief stint on a self-entitled talk show, The Claudia Jordan Show and Friends, and seems to be looking to revisit that career. It would be an excellent choice for her.

In an “Ask Me Anything” post on Instagram, fans called for Claudia to join a popular talk show — The View.

Fans want Claudia on The View

The View is going strong with its current set of ladies, with Whoopi Goldberg heading the list. The other ladies: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and the occasional Ana Navarro all have a fan following

Fans call for change from time to time. Some think it’s time for some younger ladies to host instead of Whoopi or Joy.

That is certainly the case with Claudia Jordan and her fans on Instagram. In Claudia’s post, she captioned, “Ask me anything. I’ll try to answer all your questions. Annnnd go!”

Fans did not hold back.

One fan said, “Claudia, I think you’d be a great addition to ‘The View’! Would you do it if the opportunity came your way?”

Another fan popped in and said, “I like this question.”

Claudia answered, “in a heartbeat.”

Fans of Claudia Jordan want her to join The View. Pic credit: @claudiajordan/Instagram

Claudia answers her fans after they ask which show she’d like to host

One fan asked her if she could “host any show in the world,” what would it be?

Claudia did not hesitate when she answered, “I’d love to be working on The View!” She then complimented the ladies on The View with their “feminine, intelligent energy.”

Claudia Jordan wants to join The View. Pic credit: @claudiajordan/Instagram

If The View wants to shake things up for Season 28, Claudia would be a massive hit with the younger fanbase.

Deal or No Deal Island airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.