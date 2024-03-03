Fallout: Cast, premiere date, and plot details for TV adaptation

The Fallout franchise launched in 1997 to rave reviews and has been one of the most popular videogame universes since.

Later this year, Fallout will hit the small screen with a star-studded TV adaptation that will get fans of the franchise talking.

The series, which takes place in a nuclear wasteland, is sure to have many built-in fans thanks to the video games.

But even new viewers should be intrigued by its post-apocalyptic backdrop.

The Last of Us reached a whole new audience when it launched on HBO in 2023, so there’s every possibility the same fate will await Fallout if it lives up to expectations.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything there is to know about Fallout.

When does Fallout premiere?

After years in development, Fallout is set to premiere on Prime Video territories worldwide on Friday, April 12, 2024.

It’s unclear at this stage whether all episodes will be available at once or if this will be another weekly rollout.

If we look at shows like The Boys, Gen V, and Reacher, we’re inclined to believe that we’ll get a handful of episodes up front and then one or two per week through its season finale.

That’s not a bad cadence, but it wouldn’t be very good if the show were a slow burn.

Fallout: who is on the cast of the TV adaptation?

If you weren’t interested in a show based on iconic video games, there’s a good chance some cast members got your attention.

Yellowjackets breakout Ella Purnell leads the cast as Lucy, a vault dweller with a can-do spirit.

Her life is turned upside down when those closest to her are put in danger.

Aaron Morten is also on the cast as Maximus, a soldier haunted by his past as he tries to remain alive while serving in the Brotherhood of Steel.

He aims to further the Brotherhood of Steel’s mission to uphold the law in the nuclear wasteland.

Walton Goggins is set to play The Ghoul — yes, that one! As you’ll know if you played the video games, The Ghoul is a bounty hunter with a mysterious past.

We also have Kyle McLachlan as Overseer Hank, the Overseer of Vault 33, and Lucy’s father.

The rest of the cast includes Xelia Mendes-Jones, Mike Doyle, Johnny Pemberton, Cherien Davis, Dale Dickey, Matty Cardarople, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, and Chris Parnell.

Talk about a stacked cast!

Many of the cast members don’t have confirmed roles, meaning there’s a high probability we’ll meet more faces from the video games.

What is Fallout about?

Prime Video describes the TV adaptation as “the story of haves and have-nots in a world where there’s almost nothing left to have.”

The action picks up 200 years after the apocalypse, where the people who survived in fallout shelters are forced to return to the “irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind.”

The world has changed, with violence running rampant and plenty of perils awaiting them.

The big question for anyone who has spent their lives up until this point is whether they will be able to adapt quickly or get caught up in a deadly situation quickly.

Sadly, they’ll face more than just humans on the mainland. Thanks to the years of radiation, there are monsters — some of which are reminiscent of the ones we first met in the video games.

With communities forced into hiding, it will be a fun story to watch play out, but we probably shouldn’t get too attached to any of the characters. It’s a cutthroat world.

Lucy’s storyline is particularly intriguing because it sure sounds like her journey will be infused with revenge as she tries to get her own back on the people who harmed her loved ones.

Will Fallout adapt storylines from the video game series?

The series will tell an entirely original story in the Fallout universe, meaning that although the nuclear wasteland is present, there will be some distinct changes.

It gives the creatives the power to derive from the source material. Although there will be characters with similar motives, we could just look at this as the next entry in the franchise.

Telling an original story should be interesting for those new to the franchise and those with familiarity.

The big hurdle will be telling a story worthy of the franchise.

Is there a trailer for Fallout?

Prime Video released a trailer showing off the wasteland’s awe-inspiring visuals.

It’s as CGI-heavy as you’d expect but also teases some of the sure-to-be thrilling stories at the show’s heart.

The most exciting part was the Brotherhood of Steel because their storyline has severe ramifications in video games.

We expect that to be the same case here, which isn’t bad.

There should be a point at which all the storylines converge, and everyone must work together. At least, that’s what we think would make for a good team-up.

Fallout premieres April 12 on Prime Video.