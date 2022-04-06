Exclusive preview clip: EPIX horror-thriller From sees Boyd warn Sara to listen to him

Boyd (Harold Perrineau) alerts the town to get inside safely on EPIX horror-thriller From. Pic credit: EPIX

The series From on Epix is a chilling horror thriller set in a town held hostage by mysterious night creatures. One new family has inadvertently found themselves trapped inside the city limits.

Monsters & Critics’ exclusive preview below shows that Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) and Sara Myers (Avery Konrad) are in the woods as Sara realizes that Boyd is not sympathetic to her emotional state.

This clip occurs after the invasion and massacre at the Colony House, where Boyd and Sara continue their walk through the woods to look for answers that will help unravel the mystery of the enigmatic and creepy town and how to escape and get out alive.

Boyd bluntly confronts Sara about her wavering and hesitation to listen to him and why she is still alive. He also breaks the shocking news that Father Khatri lost his life to the monsters at Colony House.

The making of From

Monsters & Critics participated in the recent Television Critics Association Winter 2022 press tour where the producers explained the original idea of From in great detail.

The TCA panel featured creator and Executive Producer John Griffin, Executive Producer and Director Jack Bender, Showrunner and Executive Producer Jeff Pinkner, and series stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Eion Bailey.

According to executive producer John Griffin: “The show began with the idea of what it would be like if the reality you knew were taken away and your day-to-day reality became a nightmare?”

The producers told the critics that the premise was primarily based on speculation about how people would react taken out of their normal day-to-day.

EP Jeff Pinker added: “The mythology is central to the show. But, of course, we were looking for an opportunity to tell a story about people. And everything else is just designed to be either pressure points or a goal, either the thing you’re afraid of or the thing you’re hoping for, and the story takes place between those two poles.”

Executive producer Jack Bender noted the draw for them to become creatively involved was the relatability of the scenario, in its most core elements. He said, “I think any great television has to do with who are the people we are watching in this place and time, and what if those people were us? What if, the what-if of what if we were faced with the horrifying obstacle course that these people are on when they were on the road to somewhere else?”

From has night monsters, but who are they?

When asked by the critics what the monsters were, Bender clarified the mystery.

He said: “As far as the monsters, I responded in the script originally to the idea that, as John [Griffin] wrote, the monsters walk. They’re not what you always see. They seem to be these lovely people who seduce you and bring you in, and the moment they hook you, it’s not good. And we all work very hard together to figure out what those monsters would look, sound like, be like.”

From, the series overview

From has an A-lister creative team and was created and produced by John Griffin, directed and produced by Jack Bender, and produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner. These three oversaw some of the most notable hit series like Lost, Mr. Mercedes, and Fringe, among many hit series.

The series From has an ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau, who fans remember from Sons of Anarchy and Lost.

The premise is pure horror as the show follows the nightmarish mystery of a strange town trapping and holding all those who casually enter. The town is revealed as an eerie place where nocturnal monsters roam.

The residents try to keep a sense of normalcy while looking for a way out, as the threats of the surrounding forest at nighttime introduce a harrowing plot twist to the strange town that holds residents captive.

In addition to Perrineau and Konrad, the cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, and Elizabeth Moy.

Please watch Monsters & Critics’ exclusive preview ahead of Sunday’s new episode:

FROM (EPIX 2022 Series) Episode 108-Clip 1

From airs Sundays at 9:00 PM ET/PT on EPIX.

The first seven episodes of From are now available on the EPIX NOW App and VOD.