Exclusive: Never Have I Ever fan pop-up happening in NYC this weekend

Never Have I Ever is hosting a pop-up in NYC. Pic credit: Netflix

Celebrate Never Have I Ever Season 2 by attending Netflix’s fan pop-up in NYC this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the event and how to score tickets!

The coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever has taken Netflix by storm. Created by Mindy Kaling, the show is expertly diverse and packed with captivating storylines about love, grief and betrayal.

Never Have I Ever follows high school student Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and the difficulties she faces while dealing with the loss of her father. During this time, she finds herself struggling to maintain her relationship with her family, her culture and her friends. And, on top of that, she is stuck in an increasingly messy love triangle between her nerdy enemy-turned-friend Ben (Jaren Lewison) and the school’s hottest jock Paxton (Darren Barnet).

This addictive series has received rave reviews from critics and fans. The two seasons are currently averaging 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.9/10 on IMDb. Radhika Menon wrote about the show’s allure in Paste Magazine. She expressed, “Yes, Devi is still a messy character, the type who makes you slap your forehead after everything she does, but watching her grief manifest in vulnerable ways still makes her worth rooting for.”

Never Have I Ever’s second season just dropped on Netflix on July 15. Immediately following its debut, the series quickly made its way to Netflix’s list of top-charting shows. In the United States, it’s currently in second place for the Top 10 Shows in the U.S. today. To celebrate the occasion, Netflix has decided to do a pop-up event in two locations in New York City. The pop-up will take place on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18. This event will include interactions with cast members and exclusive swag.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Never Have I Ever pop-up event in NYC.

Where will the event be?

As mentioned before, the Never Have I Ever pop-up event will take place in two NYC locations. On Saturday, July 17, the pop-up truck will be situated at Hudson Yards in Manhattan from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Then, on the following day (July 18), the van will be at Domino Park in Brooklyn from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

This decked-out truck features pink carpeted walls and an Instagrammable display that’s perfect for photo opportunities.

The Never Have I Ever cast shows off merch. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix shared some exciting details with Monsters & Critics. They told us, “Cast members will be popping up at both stops to hand out swag from the truck!” Swag includes a tie-dye bucket hat, decorated with the “eye” embellishment from the Never Have I Ever logo and a blush-pink sweatshirt that reads “phenomenally brown.”

How to sign up?

While admission to the event is free, fans are encouraged to sign up through Universe. The online sign-up form can be found here. To navigate the form, simply press “get tickets” and follow the registration steps, which include providing personal information such as a full name and phone number.

Earlier this week, Monsters and Critics attended a preview of the pop-up event and was able to do a walkthrough of the van and meet the cast of Never Have I Ever.

Check out our exclusive walk-through below:

Never Have I Ever Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.