Exclusive Kindred Spirits preview, Chip Coffey freaks on the Undertaker’s Secret premiere episode

Psychic medium Chip Coffey has no poker face regarding ghouls, spirits, and direct messages from the dead.

And in Massachusetts, Coffey, Amy Bruni, and Adam Berry are working at one decrepit undertaker business, now shuttered, and neck-deep in not-too-welcoming paranormal entities that would like them all to pack it up and leave.

Welcome to the new season of Kindred Spirits coming December 18 on discovery+ then on Travel Channel, a Discovery family twofer that will have those who are over the holiday programming and like their TV on the scary side well buried in their cozy blankets.

In Monsters & Critics exclusive preview ahead of the air date, we see the three are all experiencing levels of awareness that they are not alone, but especially Chip Coffey, who literally yells that these malevolent spirits want them to “Get the f*** out.”

New Kindred Spirits schedule

The premiere takes us to East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, in the episode called “The Undertaker’s Secret.”

Chip Coffey, Amy Bruni, and Adam Berry investigate an old Masonic temple in East Bridgewater enshrouded in mystery and lore. This is a dramatic paranormal investigation as psychic medium Chip Coffey finds evidence they may be investigating a cold case murder.

Episode 2 – “Watch Over Me” airs December 25 on discovery+ then at 10 PM on Travel Channel.

The team head to Guilderland, New York, to a home beset by paranormal activity. Weirdly an old shoe might have triggered the haunting, but the homeowner is at a loss. So they, along with psychic medium Chip Coffey, unseal the attic to find answers.

Episode 3 – “The Lurker” airs on January 1 on discovery+ and at 10 PM on Travel Channel.

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and Chip Coffey investigate an 1850s manor in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where an eyeless entity appears and watches over terrified guests. Bruni and Berry enact a controversial experiment that bends paranormal reality so that they even shock themselves.

Episode 4 – “Tripwire” airs on January 8 on discovery+ and at 10 PM on Travel Channel.

The team investigates a cottage in Newburgh, New York, with a giant paranormal problem. The mother and daughter who own the home tell stories of a “ghastly traveler with eternal ties and another, much darker, spirit.”

Episode 5 – “Toxic Relations” airs on January 15 on discovery+ and 10 PM on Travel Channel.

The team investigated a century-old house in Little Rock, Arkansas, shrouded in tragedy. The former occupants fell to unfortunate deaths, and their spirits remain. This is a proper Victorian macabre mystery.

Episode 6 – “Carriage House Creeper” airs on January 22 on doscovery+ and 10 PM on Travel Channel.

The team investigated the second oldest structure in Vermont with a morbid and paranormally active past. Still, a fresh set of new owners are experiencing restless spirit problems for the first time in their lives.

Episode 7 – “Tradition Dies Hard” airs Saturday, January 29 on discovery+ and at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.

The team investigated a stately New Jersey mansion converted into a museum at the request of a dying matriarch. Now, her family’s spirits didn’t get that transfer of title and deed memo, so the team attempts to cross over into the spiritual realm to find answers.

Episode 8 – “Disorderly Conduct” airs on Saturday, February 5 on discovery+ and at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.

The team investigates escalating paranormal problems at a New York home undergoing renovations. Unfortunately, the entities within are not happy with the home improvements, are protective of the property, and lash out when the team attempts to communicate.

Episode 9 – “Death Alley” airs Saturday, February 12 on discovery+ and at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.

The team investigates the century-old Rialto Theater in Morrilton, Arkansas, where a shadow figure terrifies the employees. Now they worry the uninvited guest may have drifted in from a nearby “murder” alley.

Episode 10 – “Death Interrupted” airs Saturday, February 19 on discovery+ and at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.

The caretaker of a shuttered Wisconsin insane asylum calls on the team to help with spirits also unhappy with contractors poking around the attic, as renovations have awakened a “ghastly presence, and it is stirring up unrest amongst the building’s resident spirits.”

Kindred Spirits: “The Undertaker’s Secret” – Begins Streaming Saturday, December 18 On Discovery+

New Episode Also Premieres Same Day Saturday, December 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel